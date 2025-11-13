Man United News: Baleba Wants The Devils, Sancho To Leave As Free Agent

Baleba Decidedly For Man United Move

Carlos Baleba is increasingly positioned for a future move to Manchester United, with Ben Jacobs reinforcing David Ornstein’s earlier reporting that the midfielder is keen on joining the club. Ornstein recently noted that United’s interest remains strong and that the player himself is open to the switch. The two parties held discussions in the summer to explore the possibility of a late move from Brighton and Hove Albion, but a transfer never materialised due to the Seagulls’ substantial valuation.

Brighton have not placed an official price tag on Baleba, yet expectations suggest they would demand well over £100 million before entertaining an exit. They view him as comparable to Moises Caicedo, who departed for £115 million in 2023. Such a fee was entirely out of reach for United after they invested heavily in rebuilding Ruben Amorim’s attack. Baleba also chose to respect Brighton’s stance, committing himself to the 2025/2026 campaign on the South Coast. This season is his third in the Premier League, and signs indicate it could be his final one with the club.

United continue to list Baleba as a major candidate for their 2026 midfield overhaul, alongside Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson. These players have displayed their quality in the top flight and generated interest across Europe. Jacobs believes United possess an early advantage should they revive their pursuit next summer, as previous discussions have already laid the groundwork. He said that nothing is expected mid-season because Brighton have no intention of selling, while stressing that the player wants the transfer. He added that any serious race for Baleba next summer is likely to see United starting from a favourable position.

Devils Ready To Let Sancho Become Free Agent

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to allow Jadon Sancho to leave as a free agent next summer, choosing not to activate the additional 12-month option in his contract. Earlier suggestions indicated that the club would trigger the clause to safeguard his market value, particularly after paying £73 million for him. However, Fabrizio Romano has reported that United have now accepted there is little justification for keeping him and his sizeable £250,000-a-week wages beyond the end of the current deal.

Sancho is currently on loan at Aston Villa, yet his short spell has followed a similar pattern to his time at Chelsea and United. He has found it difficult to earn a regular place under Unai Emery, featuring only four times in the Premier League so far. His cameo in Villa’s win over Manchester City included being substituted on and later taken off again, illustrating his ongoing struggle for form and influence. Although he has started twice in the Europa League, he missed the match against Feyenoord due to illness and has not secured any league starts.

The terms of his Villa loan do not include a buy option or obligation, and with his contract entering its final months, he will be free to negotiate with overseas clubs from January. When the season concludes, Sancho will bring his United career to an end after delivering 12 goals and six assists in 83 appearances, a record that reflects a tenure marked by unfulfilled potential.