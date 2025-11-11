Man United News: Zirkzee To Play Big Role Amidst Sesko Injury

Sesko Injury Update And Zirkzee News

Fabrizio Romano has shared fresh details on Benjamin Sesko’s fitness after the striker picked up an injury during Manchester United’s recent draw with Tottenham Hotspur. The Slovenian forward sustained the problem while taking a shot late in the match, forcing United to finish the game with ten men after Ruben Amorim had used all his substitutions. Despite the setback, the Red Devils secured a 2-2 draw thanks to Matthijs de Ligt’s stoppage-time equaliser.

Sesko was seen limping out of the stadium afterwards and is expected to withdraw from international duty. His condition initially raised concern among supporters, but Romano has since offered a reassuring update. He said that internal discussions at United suggest the injury is not a long-term one, explaining that while Sesko will need some recovery time, it is not a serious or season-ending issue.

Romano also addressed Joshua Zirkzee’s situation, stating that the Dutch forward is likely to feature more prominently in Sesko’s absence. United are reportedly keen to keep Zirkzee until the end of the campaign rather than offload him in January. The journalist further confirmed that Rasmus Hojlund will not return from Napoli, with the Italian club set to complete his €50 million permanent transfer. The extent of Sesko’s injury and Zirkzee’s performances could influence whether United pursue another striker in the winter window.

Rashford Needs To Cut His Wages To Stay At Barcelona

Marcus Rashford may need to accept a significant pay cut to extend his stay at Barcelona beyond this season. The forward currently earns around £300,000 per week, a figure the financially constrained Catalan side are unwilling to match, according to Diario Sport. However, they remain eager to make his loan move permanent once the season concludes.

Barcelona’s option to buy, set at £26 million, has become an attractive proposition due to Rashford’s outstanding form in Spain. The 28-year-old has produced six goals and nine assists in sixteen appearances, including several decisive displays in the Champions League, where he has registered six goal contributions. In La Liga, he has played a more creative role, contributing two goals and seven assists.

Such performances have reignited Rashford’s reputation, though they also signal that his Manchester United career is nearing its end. Reports suggest that he has already played his final match for the club. When officially sold next summer, the Carrington academy graduate will leave with 426 appearances, 138 goals, and 78 assists to his name.