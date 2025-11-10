Man United Need To Be Active In January Window After Latest Injuries

Amorim Wants Reinforcements In January

Ruben Amorim has hinted that he intends to strengthen his Manchester United squad in January to offset the expected absences of key players. Despite the club spending over £200 million on summer arrivals, the manager is reportedly preparing another wave of signings midway through the campaign.

The need arises as Amad Diallo, Bryan Mbeumo, and Noussair Mazraoui will depart to represent their nations at the African Cup of Nations. Mbeumo, signed from Brentford for £70 million in July, has made a powerful start with five goals and one assist in eleven Premier League appearances. Amad has been equally vital during United’s five-match unbeaten run, while Mazraoui, though hindered by injuries, remains a first-choice option when fit.

In addition to the upcoming absences, Amorim has fresh injury concerns after Harry Maguire and Benjamin Sesko were forced off in the draw against Tottenham Hotspur. Sesko’s knee issue will undergo further examination, while Maguire appeared to suffer a hamstring strain during his first start since the victory at Anfield. Amorim said that reinforcements may be necessary when the transfer window opens, adding that the club must “check everything” before making final decisions.

Berbatov Sympathises With Mainoo

Dimitar Berbatov has expressed sympathy for Kobbie Mainoo, whose playing time has diminished significantly this season. The midfielder, once seen as a breakout talent, has slipped down the pecking order as Amorim continues to rely on captain Bruno Fernandes, a player rarely absent or substituted. Fernandes has missed only a handful of minutes all season, leaving Mainoo with limited opportunities to impress.

The 20-year-old’s most notable contribution since September was a 28-minute cameo in the Manchester derby. He has been left out entirely for three matches and missed the clash with Tottenham Hotspur through injury. Supporters hope that the forthcoming AFCON tournament could open a window for Mainoo to reclaim a spot in the starting eleven once key players depart.

However, reports indicate that Mainoo may seek a loan move in January after his previous request to leave was rejected by the club hierarchy. Berbatov said that Mainoo’s situation demonstrates the harsh side of football, adding that the youngster must now decide whether to stay patient for his chance or move elsewhere to rebuild confidence.