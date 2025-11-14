Man United News: Maguire Future Depends On UCL Football, Devils Open Talks For Adeyemi

Champions League Qualification To Determine Maguire Future

Manchester United are weighing up whether Harry Maguire should receive a short-term contract extension, with his future likely to depend on the club’s league finish. The defender’s current deal expires at the end of the season, bringing his seven-year spell at Old Trafford close to a potential conclusion. Discussions between Maguire and the board have been ongoing, but the club’s final stance is expected to hinge on several factors, including Champions League qualification, as Ben Jacobs has reported.

Rather than committing to a long agreement, United are considering a one-year extension or a deal that includes an additional option for a further season. Such an arrangement would allow the club to retain control, especially if Maguire were to suffer an injury-laden campaign in 2026/2027. The defender has already dealt with fitness problems this season. He picked up a knock after the win at Anfield, a match in which his late goal played a decisive role, and he later sustained a hamstring issue during the clash with Tottenham Hotspur before the international break. These recurring problems highlight why United may prefer a cautious, shorter contract.

One element appears certain: Ruben Amorim appreciates Maguire’s qualities. He said that the centre-half is ideally suited to a system that uses three defenders and noted that he is particularly effective when positioned in the middle of the trio. Alongside Maguire, Casemiro, Tyrell Malacia and Tom Heaton are also entering the final months of their respective contracts, giving United several decisions to make as they shape their squad for next season.

Devils Open Talks For Adeyemi

Manchester United have opened discussions with Jorge Mendes regarding Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi, signalling that the club may look to reinforce their attack in the near future. Adeyemi, a versatile 23-year-old who can play across the front line, fits the profile of a player capable of complementing the team’s evolving forward structure. Although United strengthened their frontline last summer with the arrivals of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko, they also parted ways with Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund. This turnover has left space for additional attacking options, particularly with the club hopeful of securing European football next season.

A well-connected transfer source has indicated that United have contacted Mendes to enquire about Adeyemi’s availability. While details remain limited, any transfer would be more feasible in the summer. Dortmund are unlikely to sanction the departure of a key player in the middle of the season, especially one who continues to play an important role at Signal Iduna Park. Adeyemi, who rose to prominence at RB Salzburg before completing a €35 million move to Dortmund in 2022, has contributed three goals and three assists in 14 appearances this term. His reputation also grew earlier this season when he demonstrated notable sportsmanship by stopping a promising counter-attack to allow treatment for an opponent on the ground.

As a left-footed attacker, Adeyemi prefers operating from the right wing, though United already have Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo in that role. Even so, his ability to play on the left or through the middle adds valuable flexibility. If United decide to strengthen their attack again next summer, Adeyemi could emerge as a serious candidate.