Man United News: Links With Dortmund And Atletico Midfielders Continue

Man United To Unsettle Adeyemi

Manchester United have contacted Borussia Dortmund to assess Karim Adeyemi’s increasingly uncertain future. Dortmund are attempting to extend his contract, which runs until 2027, but there is rising concern within the club about losing a valuable player without compensation. His market value sits at roughly £53 million according to external estimates, though Dortmund’s internal valuation is expected to be considerably higher.

Adeyemi’s own stance has contributed further tension, as he reportedly has little interest in continuing under Niko Kovac following a public dispute. Kovac has voiced dissatisfaction with the forward’s performances and has removed him from the starting line-up for the past two Bundesliga fixtures. In response, Adeyemi has enlisted Jorge Mendes to either secure an improved deal including a £70 million release clause or facilitate a move away. Mendes, who recently oversaw the transfers of Leny Yoro and Manuel Ugarte to United, is familiar with Old Trafford.

This season has been challenging for Adeyemi, with only two goals and one assist in 11 league matches. His Champions League form has been slightly stronger, contributing a goal and two assists in four outings. Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reported that United have made an enquiry after receiving information from Mendes, a development that has caused frustration within Dortmund.

Could Gallagher Be Just What Devils Need?

Conor Gallagher has been identified as a potential January reinforcement for Manchester United, with Paul Parker suggesting he could be the final piece that Ruben Amorim needs. INEOS are also believed to be considering the midfielder. During the final days of the summer window, United attempted to sign Gallagher on loan, but Atletico Madrid insisted they would only sanction a permanent transfer. Crystal Palace had previously been met with the same rejection.

Gallagher’s situation at Atletico has since become increasingly difficult, as he has made only two league starts in the opening 12 matches, accumulating just 339 minutes. Although he has featured in all four Champions League fixtures, he has started only twice. This limited game time has seen him fall out of favour with the England set-up, having not been called up since the season began. With Thomas Tuchel choosing from a rich pool of midfielders, Gallagher’s lack of regular football leaves him far from contention.

From the player’s perspective, a move in January may be essential if he is to revive any hope of earning a place in next summer’s World Cup squad. His previous involvement with England includes travelling to Qatar in 2022 and featuring at Euro 2024, but his prospects have since faded. Returning to the Premier League would allow him to rediscover rhythm in a familiar environment and potentially restore the form that once attracted significant attention.

Parker’s comments to UtdDistrict highlighted his admiration for the midfielder, stressing his durability, attitude, and work-rate. He said that Gallagher is the type of player who always wants to be on the pitch and rarely misses matches, adding that such reliability would make him an ideal addition. He suggested that bringing in a player of Gallagher’s calibre on loan could help United build steadily, concluding that the 25-year-old would be the “cherry on top” of Amorim’s developing squad.