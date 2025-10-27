Manchester United Midfielder Target For Turkish Giants

Galatasaray Eye Move for Manuel Ugarte

Galatasaray have reportedly identified Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte as a target for the upcoming January transfer window. According to journalist Erol Evcen, the Turkish champions have added the Uruguayan to their shortlist as they look to strengthen their midfield options midway through the campaign.

It remains unclear whether Galatasaray intend to pursue a loan or permanent deal, though United are thought to be unwilling to sanction a full transfer at this stage of the season. With plenty of football still to be played, such a move would likely be dismissed out of hand by the club’s hierarchy.

Ugarte, who arrived from Paris Saint-Germain last summer for £50.2 million under Erik ten Hag, has struggled to secure a consistent starting berth under Ruben Amorim. The 24-year-old has started just two Premier League matches this season, both ending in defeats against Manchester City and Brentford. He has also been used as a substitute in six league games, accumulating 283 minutes in total.

Among supporters, opinion on Ugarte has been divided, with many preferring academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo to partner Casemiro in midfield. Nevertheless, Amorim is believed to rate Ugarte highly and may intervene to block any attempt to move him on in January. The Portuguese manager is expected to keep the midfielder in his plans for the remainder of the campaign.

Sancho Given Brutal Reality Check on Loan

Jadon Sancho suffered a humbling moment at Aston Villa on Sunday when he was substituted off after coming on as a substitute earlier in the same match. The Manchester United loanee replaced the injured Emi Buendia in the first half of Villa’s clash with Manchester City but was later withdrawn in the 74th minute for Evann Guessand.

Despite Villa securing a vital win thanks to Matty Cash’s first-half strike, Sancho’s afternoon was one to forget. After the match, Villa boss Unai Emery acknowledged that he understood how uncomfortable the situation must have been for the winger, explaining that he had made similar tactical changes in the past with other players. He said that Sancho was not pleased with the decision but accepted it professionally.

Sancho’s stint in the Midlands has been underwhelming so far. The 25-year-old has appeared only twice in the Premier League since joining Villa on deadline day and has been an unused substitute in three matches. His outing against City was his longest yet, following an eight-minute cameo in the draw with Sunderland in September. Having also missed a fixture through illness, Sancho is still struggling to make the desired impact at Villa Park.