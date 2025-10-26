Manchester United 4-2 Brighton: Four Things We Learned

Manchester United extended their winning run to three consecutive Premier League matches after a lively 4–2 triumph over Brighton at Old Trafford. The hosts survived early pressure before finding their rhythm, with Matheus Cunha opening the scoring in the 25th minute after a clever through-ball from Casemiro. The Brazilian then doubled United’s lead nine minutes later, his deflected strike leaving Bart Verbruggen helpless.

Brighton struggled to respond after the interval, and Bryan Mbeumo’s precise finish made it 3–0 before former Red Danny Welbeck pulled one back with a well-taken free-kick. Late on, United’s defensive frailties resurfaced as Charalampos Kostoulas capitalised on poor marking from a set piece to narrow the gap. However, Mbeumo sealed the victory deep into stoppage time, striking again to complete his brace and round off a confident team display.

Cunha Breaks the Ice

Matheus Cunha’s long-awaited first goal for Manchester United arrived in emphatic fashion. The Brazilian forward, known more for his energy and creativity than end product, finally found the net, converting Casemiro’s incisive pass to open the scoring. It was a reward for his consistent performances since joining the club and a sign of growing confidence in front of goal. The strike seemed to lift the atmosphere inside Old Trafford, as fans witnessed a player whose efforts have long merited a breakthrough moment.

United Can Press

Critics had questioned United’s reliance on long balls in recent weeks, but Ruben Amorim’s side showcased an entirely different approach here. The Reds pressed relentlessly from the outset, suffocating Brighton’s attempts to play out from the back. Casemiro’s goal came directly from the high press, with Luke Shaw and Matthijs de Ligt stepping up aggressively to regain possession. The front line of Mbeumo, Amad Diallo, Sesko, and Cunha pressed as a unit, producing one of United’s most energetic halves of the season.

Mbeumo Makes Things Happen

Bryan Mbeumo once again proved indispensable to United’s attacking play. Fresh from scoring the decisive opener at Anfield, the Cameroonian forward added two more goals to his tally, bringing his total to four for the campaign. Beyond his finishing, Mbeumo’s link-up play and chemistry with his teammates stood out, constantly driving United forward. His intelligence and composure in tight spaces have made him the heartbeat of Amorim’s evolving attack, earning admiration from supporters and pundits alike.

Devils Punish Seagulls’ Mistakes

United’s victory was built on intensity and purpose, particularly in how they pressed Brighton’s defence into repeated mistakes. The collective effort of Cunha, Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko ensured the visitors were rarely given time to settle. While defensive lapses remain a concern, the commitment to pressing and attacking as a cohesive unit marked clear progress under Amorim. With three consecutive wins now secured, there is growing evidence that this Manchester United side is beginning to reflect their manager’s tactical identity.