Man United Linked With Unrealistic Move For Real Madrid Midfielder

Manchester United Continue Pursuit of Camavinga

Manchester United are once again being linked with Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, with reports suggesting the club remain fixated on signing the Frenchman next summer. The 22-year-old, a product of Stade Rennais’ academy, has become an integral part of Real Madrid’s squad since joining in 2021 and was among the standout performers in the recent El Clásico.

According to Fichajes.net, United are closely monitoring Camavinga and are preparing a £70 million bid to test Real Madrid’s resolve. However, the report concedes that such an offer is unlikely to sway the Spanish giants, especially given the midfielder’s importance under Xabi Alonso. Even former manager Carlo Ancelotti had previously hailed Camavinga’s displays as “spectacular.”

The player’s contract runs until 2029, and convincing him to leave Madrid would be an enormous challenge, considering his regular involvement in title-winning campaigns and his chance to compete for major honours every season. His versatility, allowing him to operate in multiple midfield roles or even as a full-back, makes him a valuable asset that Real Madrid would be reluctant to part with.

Given Real’s financial stability and reluctance to sell key players in their prime, INEOS may have to shift focus towards more attainable options. Alternatives such as Carlos Baleba or Adam Wharton could provide United with fresh energy and quality in midfield without the near-impossible task of prising Camavinga away from the Bernabéu.

Napoli Set to Trigger Hojlund Buy Clause

Napoli are reportedly preparing to make Rasmus Hojlund’s stay in Italy permanent by activating their buy option this month, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Serie A champions are ready to pay Manchester United £38.4 million to secure the Danish striker, who joined on deadline day and quickly made an impression under Antonio Conte.

Hojlund, who had struggled for regular minutes at Old Trafford following Benjamin Sesko’s arrival, reignited his form in Naples before suffering an injury that has kept him out of the last three matches. Prior to the setback, he had scored four goals in six appearances, including a Champions League brace against Sporting Lisbon and league strikes versus Fiorentina and Genoa.

Romano explained on his Here We Go podcast that the expectation among all parties is for the €44 million clause to be triggered soon. He stated that Hojlund is unlikely to return to Manchester United, with both clubs and the player’s representatives in agreement over the permanent move. Once fit again, the 22-year-old is expected to continue leading Napoli’s attack as Conte looks to strengthen his side for the rest of the campaign.