Newcastle United vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Team News

Newcastle will once again be without several key players for Sunday’s Premier League clash. Lewis Hall remains sidelined with a foot injury, while central defenders Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles are recovering from knee issues. Midfielder Joe Willock is also unavailable after missing the win over Leicester due to concussion. Anthony Gordon is facing a late fitness test as he attempts to recover from a groin problem, though Alexander Isak is expected to start despite ongoing discomfort in the same area.

Manchester United’s injury list remains extensive. Lisandro Martínez (knee), Jonny Evans (muscle), Ayden Heaven (ankle), Amad Diallo (ankle), and Toby Collyer (leg) are all unavailable. Matthijs de Ligt is also expected to miss out again after sustaining a knock earlier this month. With Thursday’s crucial second leg against Lyon looming, Rúben Amorim may choose to rotate his line-up. Victor Lindelöf, Mason Mount, and Joshua Zirkzee are among those pushing for a start, while Altay Bayındır could replace under-fire goalkeeper André Onana, who came under fresh criticism following another error in the midweek European tie.

Form Guide

Newcastle come into the weekend with strong momentum, having won four consecutive matches in all competitions. Their winning run began with a narrow league victory over West Ham before they lifted the EFL Cup with a dramatic 2-1 win over Liverpool at Wembley—ending a 70-year wait for major domestic silverware. They returned to league action by edging Brentford 2-1 at home, followed by a convincing 3-0 away win over Leicester City. That result marked their 11th victory in 15 league matches, and their consistent form has put them firmly in the hunt for Champions League qualification.

This week’s confirmation of an additional Champions League spot for English clubs—awarded due to Arsenal’s triumph over Real Madrid—adds further incentive for Eddie Howe’s side. The Magpies will be targeting a fifth straight win to boost their top-four hopes and ensure they take full advantage of a United side likely distracted by European commitments.

For Manchester United, the picture is less encouraging. Amorim’s side are now winless in three matches since their emphatic 3-0 victory over Leicester before the international break. The 2-2 draw in France against Lyon—featuring another costly mistake from Onana—means their Europa League quarter-final remains finely poised ahead of next week’s return leg. That competition now represents their clearest route back into Europe next season, given their inconsistent domestic form.

Predicted Outcome

We predict Newcastle will edge out a 2-1 win in their quest for Champions League football. With their focus split between league and European competition, Manchester United face a tricky assignment at St James’ Park. Amorim may opt to rest key players ahead of Thursday’s second leg, increasing the risk of another domestic setback. Despite flashes of promise, United have struggled to find rhythm in recent weeks, and their defensive injuries remain a concern.

Newcastle, by contrast, appear fully focused and confident. Their recent form, combined with the added motivation of Champions League qualification, makes them firm favourites heading into the weekend.