Lyon 2-2 Manchester United: Four Things We Learned

Manchester United were held to a 2-2 draw by Lyon in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final. It was a frustrating end to an evening where United had battled back from an early setback. Thiago Almada’s inswinging cross was inexplicably fumbled by André Onana to hand Lyon the lead on 26 minutes. United responded before the break through Leny Yoro’s well-placed header, and Joshua Zirkzee thought he had secured the win late on—only for Cherki to level deep into added time.

Onana’s Night to Forget Reinforces Matic’s Claim

Former United midfielder Nemanja Matic had been outspoken in the build-up, labelling André Onana as the club’s worst-ever goalkeeper—and the Cameroonian did little to silence his critics. Onana’s mishandling of Almada’s cross was a glaring error that gave Lyon the opening goal on a silver platter. The 28-year-old’s unorthodox style once again cost his side at key moments, with question marks also surrounding his positioning for Lyon’s second. Onana, who had provoked Lyon’s supporters with dismissive pre-match comments, endured a torrent of jeers throughout the match—much of which he brought upon himself. It was a performance that highlighted why confidence in Onana remains fragile among both fans and pundits. As United head into a pivotal second leg, questions over the goalkeeping position may resurface if these errors persist.

Højlund’s Form Dips as Zirkzee Steps Up

Rasmus Højlund’s struggles in front of goal continued, with the Dane producing a subdued performance before being withdrawn just after the hour mark. He squandered a decent first-half chance and failed to make a tangible impact throughout, registering just 10 touches across 63 minutes. The 21-year-old’s early Europa League form—five goals in six appearances—now feels distant, with his current drought stretching to five games. While Højlund attempted to assert a physical presence, Lyon’s back line dealt with him comfortably. In contrast, his replacement Joshua Zirkzee was far more effective. The Dutchman netted his seventh goal of the campaign and may have moved ahead in the pecking order for the upcoming second leg at Old Trafford.

Yoro Joins Elite Company With Equaliser

Leny Yoro brought United level on the stroke of half-time, scoring his first goal for the club with a deft header following a rebound. The 19-year-old centre-back joined an exclusive list of teenagers to find the net for United in the Europa League. He became the sixth United teenager to score in the competition, following in the footsteps of Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Amad Diallo, and Kobbie Mainoo. His contribution came at a crucial time, injecting belief back into the visitors. Yoro also broke Anthony Martial’s record as the youngest Frenchman to score for United in Europe, surpassing the striker’s 2016 effort against Liverpool. A composed performance at both ends of the pitch capped off a memorable night for the youngster.

Second Leg Poised After Frantic Finish

United’s second goal, delivered by Zirkzee, looked set to seal a vital away win. The move that led to the strike showcased composure and precision—qualities that had been largely absent earlier in the match. Yet defensive lapses again proved costly. With the game deep into stoppage time, Rayan Cherki’s equaliser gave Lyon a deserved share of the spoils. It capped an entertaining and unpredictable encounter, leaving everything to play for at Old Trafford. Despite the late blow, Amorim will take positives from the character shown. But if United are to advance, they will need sharper concentration and fewer errors next week in front of their home crowd