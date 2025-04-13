CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Newcastle United

Manchester United are ready for their away match against Newcastle United, but with some unexpected changes. Andre Onana is dropped from the matchday squad as Ruben Amorim wants him to disconnect for the weekend after some tough few weeks. This means Altay Bayindir gets his Premier League debut, behind the back three of Victor Lindelof, Noussair Mazraoui and Leny Yoro. Diogo Dalot is the right wingback, but Harry Amass starts on the left. Manuel Ugarte is again in central midfield, but this time alongside Christian Eriksen. Bruno Fernandes captains the team playing next to Alejandro Garnacho, as the two of them will be operating just behind striker Joshua Zirkzee.