Newcastle United 4-1 Manchester United: Four Things We Learned

The manager made five changes to the side that drew with Lyon in the Europa League, including a surprise first start for 18-year-old Harry Amass. However, it was the decision to drop Andre Onana that raised eyebrows before kick-off. With the Cameroonian punished for his midweek errors, Altay Bayindir was handed a rare opportunity between the posts. The Turkish goalkeeper, though, failed to grasp his chance. Conceding four goals and rarely looking in command, Bayindir’s performance lacked the authority needed to stake a serious claim. Amorim has already hinted that Onana will be reinstated against Lyon, and Bayindir did little to complicate that decision.

Ugarte Struggles In Midfield

Manuel Ugarte is meant to be the legs in United’s midfield. But once again, the Uruguayan’s limitations were laid bare. With Casemiro benched, Ugarte started and lasted the full 90 minutes, yet his influence on the match was negligible in possession and erratic under pressure.

Energetic as ever, the 24-year-old put in the hard yards defensively, but his distribution continues to undermine United’s build-up play. Far too often, his instinct was to play safe — square balls, backwards passes — even when more progressive options were available. This stunted United’s tempo and prevented Bruno Fernandes from receiving the ball in threatening zones. It’s a growing concern. Ugarte’s presence provides grit, but without greater technical polish, he risks becoming a liability in games where United need to control and dictate. Newcastle capitalised on this flaw, dominating midfield exchanges and exposing the imbalance in Amorim’s pivot.

We Are So Past Lindelof’s Time

Victor Lindelof’s performance at St James’ Park felt like the beginning of the end. With Matthijs de Ligt injured and Harry Maguire rested, the Swede was deployed in the middle of the back three but failed to take ownership of the role.

It was his careless giveaway that led to Sandro Tonali’s opening goal, and he repeatedly struggled to track Alexander Isak’s movement. Lindelof looked out of sync, slow to react, and rarely composed when pressed. For a player seeking a contract extension under the new INEOS regime, this was not the audition he needed.

Could We See More Of Amass?

In contrast, academy product Harry Amass offered something more encouraging. Making his full debut at 18, the youngster looked confident and combative at left wing-back, stepping in for the rested Patrick Dorgu. He dealt well with Jacob Murphy and made positive runs down the flank, before being withdrawn in the second half as part of a triple change. United’s structure wobbled immediately after his exit — a sign that more minutes could soon follow.