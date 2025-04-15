Man United News: Onana Linked With Summer Move, Devils Want Ipswich Striker

Devils Make Moves For Liam Delap

Manchester United appear to be stepping up their interest in Ipswich Town forward Liam Delap, with reports suggesting the club have initiated contact to explore a potential summer move. Despite Ipswich’s looming relegation to the Championship, Delap has enjoyed an impressive breakthrough season in the Premier League. The 22-year-old has netted 12 goals in 31 appearances — a respectable tally for a player operating in a struggling side. A product of Manchester City’s youth system, he has drawn interest from a number of top-flight clubs, with United and Chelsea among the most notable suitors. Delap’s situation is made more intriguing by the financial implications of Ipswich’s relegation. A clause in his contract would reportedly allow him to leave for £30 million if the Tractors drop out of the top flight. With INEOS wary of overspending on higher-priced targets like Viktor Gyokeres or Victor Osimhen, Delap represents a potentially shrewd and economical alternative.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed the activation clause in a video update and revealed that both United and Chelsea have made direct enquiries regarding Delap’s availability. According to Romano, this is more than passive interest — concrete steps have been taken by both clubs in pursuit of the young striker. The Italian journalist also noted that Delap has admirers in the Bundesliga, though he believes the striker’s most likely destination remains the Premier League. This puts United in a favourable position, especially given their pressing need for reinforcements up front. The club is thought to view Delap as a more polished alternative to Rasmus Hojlund, who has endured a goal-shy campaign.

Onana Could Leave In The Summer

Fabrizio Romano has also shared fresh insights into Andre Onana’s uncertain future, after the Cameroonian was left out of Manchester United’s squad for their weekend clash against Newcastle. The 29-year-old endured another calamitous performance in the Europa League, with two costly errors allowing Lyon to claw back a 2-2 draw in the first leg of their quarter-final tie. After a season plagued by similar mishaps, manager Ruben Amorim seemingly decided it was time for a break, omitting Onana from the squad entirely on Sunday. Yet the decision bore little fruit. United slumped to a 4-1 defeat, and Altay Bayindir — deputising for Onana — was at fault for Lyon’s fourth.

According to Romano, Amorim’s choice followed a one-on-one discussion with the goalkeeper, where the manager advised Onana to take time away from football to regroup. The Portuguese coach has not made a final call on who will start in Thursday’s second leg, suggesting competition for the gloves remains open. Meanwhile, transfer developments continue to swirl. Romano revealed that Onana has attracted serious interest from Saudi Arabia, where clubs remain keen on the former Inter Milan stopper. Though Onana previously rejected such advances to join United, circumstances may now shift his stance. With a contract running until 2028 and Transfermarkt estimating his current value at around £27 million, United could still recoup a substantial fee without recording a loss. Having paid £47 million just two years ago, the club may consider cashing in if form and morale don’t improve.