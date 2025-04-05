Manchester United vs Manchester City – Match Preview & Prediction

Team News

As Kevin De Bruyne gears up for what could be his final Manchester derby, the Belgian maestro is fit and ready for action. However, City will have to do without Erling Haaland, whose ankle injury is expected to rule him out for five to seven weeks. The Norwegian striker joins a growing list of absentees that includes Rodri (ACL), Nathan Ake (foot), John Stones (thigh), and Manuel Akanji (groin). There is more encouraging news for Abdukodir Khusanov, who may return after missing midweek duties, while Nico O’Reilly continues to stake his claim in the backline. Jack Grealish has made a strong case for keeping the No.10 role, which could see De Bruyne restricted to a bench appearance despite the occasion.

On the other side of the divide, Manchester United’s injury list remains lengthy. Lisandro Martinez (knee), Amad Diallo (ankle), Ayden Heaven (ankle), Luke Shaw (calf), and Jonny Evans (back) are all unavailable. Matthijs de Ligt is also a fresh doubt after picking up a knock against Nottingham Forest. Harry Maguire is expected to return to the back three, while Kobbie Mainoo may be deemed fit for a partial outing. Mason Mount, meanwhile, is available to start, with Amorim hinting that the former Chelsea man is now ready to contribute more meaningfully.

Form Guide

City returned to winning ways in the Premier League with a convincing display against Leicester, where Jack Grealish scored his first league goal of the season and Omar Marmoush added another. The result ended a two-game losing run and briefly lifted Pep Guardiola’s side back into the top four. Yet, City’s away form in the league continues to be inconsistent. They have won only three of their last 11 Premier League matches on the road and lost six—matching the number of away defeats they suffered in their previous 37.

United, meanwhile, saw their own unbeaten run come to an abrupt end midweek at the City Ground. A mere five minutes into the match, former Red Devil Anthony Elanga scored a brilliant solo goal that underlined United’s ongoing recruitment shortcomings. Despite controlling much of the ball, United were blunt in attack and lacked the cutting edge to respond. Their four-match unbeaten stretch across all competitions, and a similar run in the Premier League, was brought to a halt, leaving them languishing in the bottom half of the table.

Predicted Outcome

While the cliché that “form goes out the window” on derby day is often trotted out, the gulf in squad quality between the two sides remains stark. Even without Haaland leading the line, City possess significantly more attacking prowess and tactical cohesion than their neighbours.

United’s defensive fragility, particularly at Old Trafford, could once again be their undoing. Amorim’s side may have improved structurally in recent weeks, but they remain vulnerable in transition and too reliant on individual efforts in attack. With Guardiola’s men finding rhythm and De Bruyne seeking a triumphant send-off in this fixture, it would be no surprise if Manchester is painted blue once more. We predict a 2-1 win for Man City.