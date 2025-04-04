Man United News: Antony Gets His Stock Up, Sancho Could Return To Carrington

Antony’s Resurgence Boosts United Hopes Of Cashing In

Antony’s form since joining Real Betis on loan has been nothing short of transformative—but it appears his revival is unlikely to reignite his Manchester United career. Instead, the Brazilian’s resurgence could help the club recoup a significant portion of the hefty fee they once paid for him. Antony’s spell at Old Trafford was riddled with inconsistency and disappointment, and after two-and-a-half unconvincing seasons, supporters and hierarchy alike appear ready to draw a line under the £85 million investment. Initially, his January switch to La Liga was seen as an opportunity to reset and return stronger next term. But his recent performances have shifted expectations entirely.

Now, a permanent exit seems far more probable. The winger has flourished in Spain, notching four goals and four assists in 12 matches. His impact has been immediate, with Real Betis fans and players alike warming to his flair and directness. Even Isco has publicly joked about crowdfunding a move to keep him at the club beyond the summer—an indication of just how much he’s impressed.

Antony’s performances have reportedly piqued interest beyond Betis. According to iPaper Sport, Atletico Madrid are among a group of top Spanish clubs monitoring the 25-year-old’s situation. However, United’s reported £40 million asking price could prove a stumbling block for Betis, who were not granted a buy option as part of the original loan deal. Still, United are hopeful his sustained form will spark a bidding war. The forward has finally found rhythm and confidence in a less physically demanding league, and his resurgence may yet serve the Reds’ long-term rebuild—just not by wearing their shirt again.

Sancho Future Still Uncertain Despite Chelsea Loan

Another winger with an uncertain future is Jadon Sancho. The England international returned to the Premier League this season on loan at Chelsea, following a brief spell back at Borussia Dortmund earlier in the year. His time at United has been defined by off-field tensions and on-pitch underperformance, and his future at Carrington remains far from secure. Sancho began brightly at Stamford Bridge, with pundits such as Ian Wright hailing him as a “bargain” after a string of lively early-season displays. Chelsea agreed to an obligation to buy the winger for £25 million at the end of the season—though that arrangement may now be under threat.

Since the turn of the year, Sancho’s form has faded. He is yet to score in the Premier League in 2025 and has registered just one assist. Reports suggest Chelsea are considering triggering a £5 million penalty to cancel the obligation and send the player back to Manchester, though journalist Fabrizio Romano has dismissed this as speculation. Former goalkeeper Ben Foster believes Chelsea will still take up the option, citing the low transfer fee. However, Sancho’s wages remain a sticking point. At £200,000 per week, the winger is one of United’s highest earners—a level that few clubs will be willing to match given his inconsistent output. If Chelsea do decide to walk away, United could find themselves saddled with a player on a big contract, limited suitors, and dwindling form. As with Antony, United may be left hoping one last flash of brilliance helps them offload another high-profile name from the wage bill.