CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Manchester City

The Manchester Derby is upon and here is the team United will put out against City. Andre Onana is in goal as usual, while Harry Maguire will lead the back three from the central position. To his sides will be Leny Yoro and Noussair Mazraoui, while Diogo Dalot will take up the right wingback position. Patrick Dorgu will be on the opposite flank, while in between the two of them will be Manuel Ugarte and Casemiro. It was expected that Bruno Fernandes would be moved further forward, to play alongside Alejandro Garnacho behind the striker, which this time will be Rasmus Hojlund.