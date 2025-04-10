CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Lyon

Manchester United are ready for their tricky encounter against Lyon in France, as Andre Onana is once again between the sticks. Ruben Amorim decided to put Harry Maguire in his back three, alongside Noussair Mazraoui on the right and Leny Yoro on the left. This means it is once again Diogo Dalot and Patrick Dorgu taking up the wingback positions. As Bruno Fernandes is set to captain the team from a more advanced position, this means Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte pair up in central midfield. Alongside Fernandes will be Alejandro Garnacho, while Rasmus Hojlund spearheads the attack.