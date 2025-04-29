What Awaits Manchester United In May 2025

Embed from Getty Images

Manhcester United have prolonged their winless Premier League run to five matches with a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth last weekend, but are now getting ready for the Europa League semi-final first leg match against Athletic in Bilbao.

With the Devils preparing for more European challenges, we are about to take a look at all that awaits Ruben Amorim’s side this coming month, with May being the final month of the season. This one has been wildly unsuccessful, but some things could still be salvaged with a potential European trophy. Here is all that is ahead for United.

Europa League Challenges Come First

Man United will play six or seven matches this May, depending on their Europa League semi-final duels with Athletic. The first of the two will come on 1 May in Bilbao, as United will be looking to get the best possible result before the return leg on 8 May. These Thursday nights this season have been good for the Red Devils, and the last one at Old Trafford against Lyon especially spectacular. Maybe this time around with the help of fans, Ruben Amorim’s side can reach a European final despite catastrophic results domestically. First, for that to happen, United will need to put in a good performance against the defensively best La Liga outfit.

Sandwiched In – Trip To Brentford

Between the two Athletic matches, Man United will face Brentford away from home on 4 May. Brentford are in good form recently, with wins against Bournemouth and Brighton, and draws against Arsenal and Chelsea. They are in 11th place right now and with United set to rest most of team for the return leg against Bilbao, this will be a another tough trip.

Tough Premier League Matches Next

After the second match against Athletic, United will have two tough matches coming up in the Premier League. First, they will host West Ham on 11 May. The Sunday afternoon clash will be a good chance for United to get some points against the team that is struggling in quite a similar fashion. Until today, the Hammers are without a Premier League win since beating Leicester in late February, so United could pick up some points to at least somewhat improve their Premier League record this season.

After that, a tricky trip to London will be on the cards, as United will be facing Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on 16 May. It is clear how difficult of a match that will be, especially considering the fact Enzo Maresca’s side is looking to qualify for Champions League and will be in serious need of points. United’s performance in this match will also be impacted by the question whether they will be involved in Europa League final or not.

How Will The Season End?

And finally, Man United will then play one or two more matches. Should they progress past Athletic Bilbao, they will be set to play in the Europa League final on 21 May at San Mames, where they will play this Thursday as well, and should that be the case, the final Premier League match of the campaign against Aston Villa on 25 May will not be on anyone’s mind.