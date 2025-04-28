Bournemouth 1-1 Manchester United: Three Things We Learned

Rúben Amorim’s search for a first Premier League win since mid-March remains unfulfilled, as his side were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth. While the Europa League has become the club’s primary focus, such domestic displays only deepen concerns about their overall direction.

United once again looked disjointed in attack and failed to impose themselves for large spells of the game. Antoine Semenyo — a reported United target — fired Bournemouth in front during the first half, and it took a stoppage-time equaliser from Rasmus Højlund to salvage a point. The performance offered little to inspire optimism for Amorim, who has repeatedly demanded more progress in the league. Here are the three things we learned from the match at the Vitality Stadium.

Shaw Returns At Last

For the first time since early 2024, Luke Shaw was named in United’s starting XI, slotting into the left centre-back role in Amorim’s back three. Despite heavy criticism for his Europa League cameo against Lyon, Amorim kept faith in the 29-year-old and handed him a full 90 minutes. Shaw’s presence on the pitch was reassuring on paper, but his performance left much to be desired. Though he avoided injury and completed the match, his defensive contributions were modest, and a needless yellow card summed up a frustrating return. Patrick Dorgu continued at left wing-back, highlighting Shaw’s probable long-term role deeper in the backline under Amorim’s system.

Hojlund Finally Scores, But Devils Still Struggle

It took until second-half stoppage time for Manchester United to breach Bournemouth’s defence — and even then, only via a scrappy finish from Rasmus Højlund. The Danish striker finally snapped his goal drought, but the broader attacking issues remained unsolved. United’s struggles in the final third were glaring once again, with limited creativity and no focal point up top. The club are reportedly close to signing Wolves forward Matheus Cunha for £62.5 million and are also chasing Ipswich’s Liam Delap for a further £30 million. These deals can’t come soon enough for Amorim, who has seen his side produce far too little in front of goal all season.

Mazraoui Proves His Worth

One of the few bright spots of the season, Noussair Mazraoui delivered yet another composed and effective performance. Stationed at right wing-back, the Moroccan was solid defensively and posed a threat going forward, using his control in tight areas and sharp dribbling to positive effect.

Mazraoui’s adaptability between wing-back and centre-back has made him a vital part of Amorim’s tactical setup. With Diogo Dalot sidelined indefinitely, Mazraoui looks set to see out the season in a wide role. However, the long-term plan likely involves him moving into the right side of a back three, where his technical and tactical intelligence offer even more value.