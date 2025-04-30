Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Team News

Manchester United have received a slight boost this week with the return of Amad Diallo and Matthijs de Ligt to first-team training, but neither is expected to be risked in the first leg of the semi-final. The squad remains depleted, with Toby Collyer and Ayden Heaven still unavailable and fresh injury concerns surrounding Diogo Dalot (calf) and Joshua Zirkzee (hamstring), both of whom could be sidelined for the remainder of the season. Lisandro Martínez also continues his recovery from a long-term issue.

Bruno Fernandes remains the heartbeat of Ruben Amorim’s side, and his inclusion is never in doubt. The Portuguese midfielder has an extraordinary record in the Europa League, notching 29 goal contributions in 31 knockout ties—a competition record. He also thrives at this stage, with three goals and three assists from three previous semi-final appearances.

Across the pitch, Athletic Club will look to Nico Williams to provide the spark. The Spanish winger has been involved in at least one goal in every home Europa League outing this season, amassing five goals and two assists. Rested last weekend while his brother Iñaki netted the winner against Las Palmas, Nico is set to return to the starting XI. Gorka Guruzeta and Maroan Sannadi are likely to support in attack, though Oihan Sancet—Athletic’s 18-goal midfielder—misses out with a thigh injury. Meanwhile, 36-year-old Óscar De Marcos, who scored in both legs of Athletic’s 2012 win over United, could feature but is no longer a guaranteed starter.

Form Guide

Manchester United’s path to the semi-finals has been turbulent yet thrilling. After finishing third in the new Europa League league phase with an average of two goals per game, Amorim’s men brushed aside Real Sociedad in the round of 16. The quarter-final tie against Lyon, however, was a different beast entirely. Holding a 4-2 aggregate lead at home, United were rocked by four Lyon goals—two of them taking the match to extra time and giving the visitors hope of a historic upset. But in a dramatic final six minutes, United struck back with goals from Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, and Harry Maguire to seal an astonishing 7-6 aggregate victory.

Despite a dismal domestic campaign, the Red Devils have now won 14 of their last 15 two-legged Europa League ties and remain unbeaten in continental competition under Amorim. However, they’ve historically struggled against Athletic, losing three of four meetings, with their only victory coming in 1957.

Athletic Club, meanwhile, have been superb at home. Their run to the semis includes six wins from six at San Mamés, where they’ve scored 14 goals and conceded just two. After finishing above United in the league stage, Ernesto Valverde’s men knocked out Roma with a turnaround win and overcame Rangers in Bilbao after a tense goalless draw in Glasgow. Fresh off a Copa del Rey triumph, they are also closing in on a top-four finish in La Liga.

Predicted Outcome

We predict Athletic Bilbao will get a 1-0 win over Manchester United. While the Devils have found a second wind in Europe, their defensive fragility and lack of key personnel may be exposed against a compact, confident Athletic side.