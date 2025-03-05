Real Sociedad vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Team News

Real Sociedad will be without Jon Pacheco (muscle) and Arsen Zakharyan (thigh), while Álvaro Odriozola remains a doubt. However, Sheraldo Becker and Takefusa Kubo return after serving domestic suspensions. Midfielders Martín Zubimendi and Jon Aramburu missed the second-leg win over Midtjylland due to suspension but are available again, likely slotting into central midfield and right-back, respectively. Manager Imanol Alguacil must also decide whether to recall top scorer Mikel Oyarzabal, who has nine goals this season, or persist with Orri Óskarsson, who has netted a team-best four Europa League goals in seven matches.

For Manchester United, injuries continue to mount. Harry Maguire and Manuel Ugarte picked up knocks in the FA Cup defeat to Fulham, joining an extensive absentee list that includes Lisandro Martínez (knee), Amad Diallo (ankle), Kobbie Mainoo (calf), Luke Shaw (hamstring), Jonny Evans (muscle), Mason Mount, Altay Bayındır, and Tom Heaton (all unspecified). Teenage forward Chido Obi-Martin is ineligible, having not been registered for the Europa League squad. Toby Collyer is part of the 18-man travelling squad and could feature in midfield, though Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro may get the nod. Alejandro Garnacho is expected to link up in attack with out-of-form strikers Rasmus Højlund and Joshua Zirkzee. Maguire’s absence is likely to see Victor Lindelöf partner Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro in central defence, though Noussair Mazraoui could shift into the back three. January signing Patrick Dorgu is available again and could make his European debut after serving a domestic suspension.

Form Guide

Manchester United continue their pursuit of Europa League glory as they visit Real Sociedad for the first leg of their last-16 tie at the Reale Arena. The Red Devils finished third in the 36-team League Phase, while Sociedad secured 13th place and had to defeat FC Midtjylland 7-3 on aggregate in the play-off round to reach this stage. United’s week began in disappointment, as they crashed out of the FA Cup following a penalty shootout defeat to Fulham. That result confirmed they will finish the domestic campaign without silverware, while their 14th-place position in the Premier League – 13 points behind the top five with 11 matches remaining – leaves them in desperate need of Europa League success to secure Champions League football next season.

Sociedad are also enduring a tough spell, losing back-to-back matches against Real Madrid (1-0, Copa del Rey) and Barcelona (4-0, La Liga). With the Basque side sitting ninth in La Liga – 12 points adrift of the top four and 10 behind the top five – they may need to win the Europa League to return to Europe’s elite competition next season. The Spanish outfit have never advanced beyond the last 16 of a major European competition in the 21st century. However, they have progressed from eight of their last 10 knockout ties when winning the first leg, making Thursday’s clash pivotal.

Predicted Outcome

First-leg ties are often cagey, but Manchester United’s recent matches have been anything but, with both teams scoring in six of their eight Europa League outings this season. Similarly, eight of Sociedad’s 10 matches in the competition have featured goals at both ends. United’s unpredictability under Amorim makes it difficult to back them outright, but given Sociedad’s own struggles, we could expect something interesting – we predict a 2-2 draw.