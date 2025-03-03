Manchester United 1-1 (pen 3-4) Fulham: Four Things We Learned

Manchester United’s defence of their FA Cup crown has come to an abrupt end after a penalty shootout loss to Fulham at Old Trafford in the fifth round. Ruben Amorim’s side found themselves trailing just before half-time when Calvin Bassey put the visitors ahead. It took United until the 71st minute to respond, with Bruno Fernandes levelling the score. Despite pushing for a winner in the closing stages, neither side could break the deadlock in normal or extra time.

The match was ultimately decided from the spot, where Fernandes, Diogo Dalot and Casemiro converted their penalties. However, Victor Lindelof and Joshua Zirkzee both failed to score, sealing United’s elimination. Here are four things we learned from this encounter.

Another Slow Start Proves Costly

United’s habit of conceding first under Amorim continued, marking the sixth consecutive match in which they have fallen behind. Worryingly, they have now conceded the opening goal in 12 of their 16 league fixtures under the Portuguese coach. This trend underlines deep-seated defensive issues that have yet to be resolved despite Amorim’s time in charge. While the manager recognises the problem, United’s continued fragility at the back suggests that solutions remain elusive. Amorim has been here for a while and this issues keeps resurfacing, which clearly implies there will need to be more hard work to find a solution for this problem.

Højlund’s Struggles in Front of Goal Continue

It was another frustrating outing for Rasmus Højlund, who struggled to make an impact before being substituted after 68 minutes. The Danish striker managed just nine touches and registered a single attempt on goal, failing to trouble the Fulham defence. Now without a goal in his last 18 appearances, Højlund’s form is a growing concern. His replacement, Chido Obi, showed more dynamism in limited minutes, raising further questions about the Dane’s role in the side. It seems like the time for Hojlund is quickly running out and signing him for 80 million euros now feels even more like an incredibly bad decision.

Garnacho Provides a Spark

Alejandro Garnacho was left out of the starting XI following his reaction to being substituted in United’s recent 3-2 win over Ipswich Town. However, with United struggling in the first half, Amorim wasted little time introducing the Argentine after 51 minutes. Garnacho’s injection of pace and directness gave United a much-needed attacking outlet down the left flank. His influence was evident, and his impact suggests he should be starting more frequently in Amorim’s setup.

Leno the Hero for Fulham

Goalkeepers rarely steal the headlines, but Bernd Leno was Fulham’s match-winner at Old Trafford. The German shot-stopper produced two crucial saves in the penalty shootout to secure victory for Marco Silva’s side. Leno had already delivered a strong performance during normal and extra time, making several vital stops to keep United at bay. His heroics ensured Fulham’s place in the quarter-finals and capped a memorable evening for the visitors.