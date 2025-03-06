CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Real Sociedad

Manchester United are prepared to go to battle with Real Sociedad in San Sebastian and their team has some changes compared to the lineup that faced Fulham. Andre Onana is in goal, Noussair Mazraoui is moved to centre-back position, alongside Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro, which means Patrick Dorgu is back in the starting 11 at wingback. Diogo Dalot is on the opposite flank, while Bruno Fernandes remains in central midfield – this time he will be accompanied by Casemiro. Alejandro Garnacho and Joshua Zirkzee are the two attacking midfielders on the night, while Rasmus Hojlund starts once again as the lone striker.