Manchester United vs Fulham – Match Preview & Prediction

Team News

Manchester United secured victory against newly-promoted Ipswich Town despite playing the entire second half with 10 men following Patrick Dorgu’s dismissal. The January signing now begins a three-match domestic suspension for serious foul play after a reckless challenge on Omari Hutchinson. Dorgu’s absence only adds to United’s growing list of unavailable players, which already includes Lisandro Martínez (ACL), Amad Diallo (ankle), Luke Shaw (calf), Jonny Evans (back), and Mason Mount (thigh). Additionally, Kobbie Mainoo, Toby Collyer, Tom Heaton, and Altay Bayindir remain doubtful due to unspecified concerns. Noussair Mazraoui is likely to step into the starting lineup after replacing a frustrated Alejandro Garnacho in midweek. However, the Argentine winger is now a doubt after picking up a knock, though Ruben Amorim remains optimistic about his availability.

As for Fulham, they too are without a key player, as Saša Lukić serves a suspension for accumulating 10 Premier League yellow cards. However, his ban applies only to league matches, meaning he should retain his place in midfield for this FA Cup tie. Marco Silva also faces injury concerns, with Emile Smith Rowe uncertain due to an ankle injury suffered against Crystal Palace. Reiss Nelson (thigh), Harry Wilson (foot), and Kenny Tete (knee) are all unavailable. Meanwhile, Rodrigo Muniz’s impressive displays against Wigan and Wolves should see him start ahead of Raúl Jiménez, while ex-United midfielder Andreas Pereira is expected to dictate play in Smith Rowe’s absence.

Form Guide

Manchester United continue their FA Cup title defence on Sunday afternoon, seeking a place in the quarter-finals as they host Fulham at Old Trafford. United’s passage to this stage was not without controversy, as they edged past Leicester City 2-1 in the fourth round. A dramatic late header from former Foxes defender Harry Maguire – scored from an offside position – secured their progression after Bobby Decordova-Reid’s opener was cancelled out by Joshua Zirkzee. However, Amorim’s side have struggled for consistency in the league, picking up just one point from their last three matches, leaving them languishing in 14th place. With a top-six finish looking increasingly unlikely, retaining the FA Cup remains their most realistic route back into European competition.

Fulham, meanwhile, have emerged as dark horses in this year’s tournament, having already dispatched Watford and 2012-13 winners Wigan Athletic to reach this stage. Muniz’s brace in their last FA Cup outing proved decisive, and Silva’s men arrive at Old Trafford in fine form. Currently in the hunt for European qualification in the Premier League, Fulham have been formidable on the road, winning each of their last four away fixtures while scoring at least twice in their previous seven away matches.

Predicted Outcome

Manchester United’s ongoing search for their first home clean sheet since early December looks set to continue, particularly against a free-scoring Fulham side that thrives away from home. However, Silva’s men have also shown defensive frailties, leaving this tie finely poised. Given United’s injury woes and inconsistency, backing them to win any match at present is a difficult proposition. We predict Fulham will get through via 2-1 victory at Old Trafford.