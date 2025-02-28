What Awaits Manchester United In March 2025

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have managed to get an important win against Ipswich on Wednesday night, overcoming their problems on route to a 3-2 victory. This was valuable for Ruben Amorim’s side mostly because of the atmosphere around the team, but also for that fact that United moved to 14th place, 12 points behind the European places.

But if there is to be any kind of chance for the Red Devils to qualify for European football without the need to defend the FA Cup trophy or win the Europa League, then they will have to get serious about winning consistently in the final stretch of the campaign. And this is where March comes into conversation, as this is the month during which the Devils will play five matches, but they will all be crammed in the first 16 days of it. The sixth could be added if Amorim’s boys are to qualify for the FA Cup quarterfinals. Here is what awaits Man United.

Facing Fulham In The FA Cup

Man United will kickstart their March commitments against Fulham in the FA Cup. The match will be played this Sunday, 2 March, at Old Trafford, where United will have another tricky Premier League opposition if they are to keep their hopes of retaining the FA Cup trophy alive. The Cottagers are in impeccable form, winning four of their last five matches, with four 2-1 wins against Newcastle, Wigan, Nottingham Forest and, most recently, Wolverhampton Wanderers. No wonder Marco Silva’s side is sitting in ninth place in the Premier League standings.

First Europa League Test

Just four days later, on 6 March, Man United will be in San Sebastian, set to face Real Sociedad. The Spanish sides are always tricky opponents for the Devils and Real Sociedad are known to be capable of getting past Man United in European competitions. Whether that will happen this time remains to be seen, but it is clear they are a tough first test in the Round of 16 of Europa League. Sociedad recently lost 1-0 to Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey, but are in ninth place with a realistic chance to qualify for the Europa League once again. However, they will have to improve their form for that to happen.

Arsenal At Old Trafford Before 2nd Leg

Sandwiched between the two Real Sociedad matches, Man United will face Arsenal at home on 9 March, in another Super Sunday clash. This will clearly be a big test for Ruben Amorim’s side, but also for Mikel Arteta’s team who are still not getting much closer to winning silverware in recent years, despite all the progress made. It will also be a rematch following United’s win in the 3rd round of the FA Cup.

Four days later, United will host Real Sociedad in the second leg of their Europa League round of 16 matches.

Leicester Before The Break

It seems like Man United are facing Leicester City every other week this season, but their fourth match in this campaign will be on 16 March, at the King Power Stadium. As of today, the Foxes lost their last five matches in all competitions, and are in 19th place in the Premier League with mere 17 points. This will be the last match for United before the international break, after which they could be in action on the last weekend of March. Hopefully, that will be in the FA Cup quarterfinals, should they eliminate Fulham this coming weekend.