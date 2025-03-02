CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Fulham

Manchester United are back in FA Cup action on their quest to defend the crown and here is the team ready to face Fulham. Andre Onana is in goal, with Harry Maguire leading the back three as usual. Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro will be either side of him, while Manuel Ugarte and Bruno Fernandes will be in central midfield. Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot both have to fill up the wingback positions due to a recent Patrick Dorgu sending off. A surprise is that Christian Eriksen will be playing off the lone striker Rasmus Hojlund, as the older of the two Danes will be paired up with Joshua Zirkzee.