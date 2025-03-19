Which Manchester United Players Are On International Duty In March 2025, And Which Missed Out?

Embed from Getty Images

The final international break of the 2024-25 season is upon us and Manchester United will have 12 players featuring for their national sides. But more than that, there are 14 Red Devils who just about missed out on international action due to various differing reasons. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the World Cup qualifiers and Nations League play-offs.

Denmark

Manchester United have three players representing Denmark this international break. Patrick Dorgu returns after serving his domestic suspension, while Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund have also been called up. Dorgu’s availability should bolster the squad, and Hojlund enters the UEFA Nations League quarter-final ties with renewed confidence after netting his first goal of 2025.

Portugal

For Portugal’s campaign, two United stars—Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes—are in the squad. They combined for a crucial goal against Leicester recently, reinforcing their role in the national team setup. Their contributions are expected to be pivotal as Portugal competes in the upcoming fixtures.

Netherlands

The Netherlands squad includes centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, who has been in impressive form despite picking up a knock at Leicester. In contrast, Joshua Zirkzee was omitted from the latest call-up, with manager Ronald Koeman openly questioning his performances, particularly his passing and decision-making. Additionally, Tyrell Malacia, although performing well for PSV, has been snubbed from the national team picture.

England

Marcus Rashford remains the sole Manchester United star in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad after being recalled following his bright displays on loan at Aston Villa. Unfortunately, other United talents such as Jadon Sancho, Kobbie Mainoo, Harry Maguire, Mason Mount, and Luke Shaw have missed out—due to poor form or injuries—leaving their international futures to be revisited later, likely at the next call-up in June.

Gibraltar

James Scanlon, who was on the bench during United’s Europa League win over Real Sociedad, will feature for Gibraltar as they kick off their World Cup qualifiers against Montenegro and the Czech Republic. This opportunity may add valuable caps to his international resume.

Sweden

Victor Lindelof is representing Sweden in upcoming friendlies against Luxembourg and Northern Ireland. His inclusion is part of Sweden’s efforts to test new combinations in midfield and defence, as they seek to solidify their team ahead of more competitive fixtures.

Uruguay

Manuel Ugarte is set to bolster Uruguay’s midfield in the World Cup qualifiers against reigning champions Argentina and Bolivia. His performance will be critical for the Celestes as they aim to secure their campaign with a mix of experience and youthful exuberance.

Cameroon

Andre Onana is among the players called up for Cameroon’s World Cup qualifiers against Eswatini and Libya. Known for his composure and shot-stopping ability, Onana’s presence is key, though he has recently faced criticism over errors in previous matches.

Morocco

Noussair Mazraoui is representing Morocco as they prepare to face Niger and Tanzania in the African qualifiers. His continued performance remains vital for both club and country, despite ongoing injury concerns that have occasionally limited his availability.

Brazil

Neither Antony nor Casemiro have been selected for Brazil’s recent call-ups. Despite impressive individual statistics—Antony’s form at Real Betis and Casemiro’s previous contributions—the Brazilian duo have not featured since 2023, suggesting their international careers might be drawing to a close.

Argentina

In Argentina’s camp, United’s Lisandro Martinez is absent due to an ACL injury that required surgery, while Alejandro Garnacho missed his call-up, with Bologna’s Benjamin Dominguez reportedly taking his spot. These absences underline the challenges United face in contributing to Argentina’s national squad.

Turkey

Altay Bayindir remains sidelined with fitness issues and will miss Turkey’s upcoming Nations League fixtures. His prolonged recovery has forced him to remain out of action, further complicating the national team’s goalkeeper situation.

France

Although 19-year-old Leny Yoro has yet to make his senior debut for France, his consistent form at United could soon open the door for a call-up if he continues to impress and recovers fully from recent setbacks.

Ivory Coast

Finally, Ivory Coast will have to compete without Amad Diallo, who suffered an ankle injury last month. While there is hope he might return before the end of the season, his absence leaves a gap in one of Ivory Coast’s crucial attacking positions.