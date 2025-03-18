Manchester United Have Four Strikers On Their Summer Targets List

Devils Eye Four Strikers for Summer Reinforcement

Manchester United have reportedly drawn up a shortlist of four strikers as they look to strengthen their attacking options ahead of next season. On Sunday night, Rasmus Hojlund finally broke his 21-match goal drought, while Joshua Zirkzee continued to show glimpses of promise—albeit outside the opposition’s penalty area. Despite this, there is widespread agreement among fans and pundits that the squad is in desperate need of attacking reinforcements. The club failed to replace Marcus Rashford after his summer departure, leaving Ruben Amorim with limited firepower up front.

According to Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, INEOS have identified four potential signings: Hugo Ekitike, Benjamin Sesko, Viktor Gyokeres, and Victor Osimhen. But who among them would be the ideal fit for United?

Ekitike, a 22-year-old French forward, developed at Stade Reims before earning a move to Paris Saint-Germain. However, struggling for opportunities in the capital, he joined Eintracht Frankfurt, where he has thrived in front of goal. Sesko, meanwhile, is another highly rated Bundesliga prospect, attracting interest from several Premier League clubs, including Arsenal.

Gyokeres is among the most sought-after strikers in Europe at the moment. The 27-year-old Swedish international has been in prolific form, averaging close to a goal per game this season. Given his successful partnership with Amorim at Sporting CP, he could be a strong candidate for a reunion at Old Trafford.

Yet, Osimhen stands out as the most established option. The Nigerian powerhouse dominated Serie A for four years before making a surprise switch to Galatasaray last summer following a fallout with Napoli’s hierarchy. Now 26, Osimhen is entering his prime and seeking a club that matches his ambitions. Blessed with immense physicality and relentless determination, Osimhen has a knack for outmuscling defenders and winning crucial duels. If INEOS have £62 million to spare, activating his release clause could be a shrewd move.

Uncertain Future for Sancho

Jadon Sancho’s struggles continue to cast doubt over his long-term prospects, with neither Manchester United nor Chelsea fans particularly eager to keep him. When United sent him on loan to Stamford Bridge on deadline day last summer, there was hope they had finally parted ways with a £73 million signing that had failed to live up to expectations. His loan deal included a clause obligating Chelsea to buy him for £25 million should they finish in the Premier League’s top 14. However, with Sancho’s underwhelming displays persisting, Enzo Maresca and Chelsea’s board are reportedly considering ways to bypass the obligation—even if it means paying a small fee to remove the clause.

Contrary to this speculation, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has stated that while Chelsea technically have an option to exit the agreement, that is not currently their plan. The club remains intent on keeping him in London, where he is still searching for his first league goal since early December. With the season winding down, all eyes will be on whether Chelsea follow through with their purchase or if Sancho ends up back at Old Trafford, facing an uncertain future once again.