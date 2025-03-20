Man United News: Is Hojlund Leaving To Accommodate New Striker Signature?

Is Osimhen-Højlund Swap Deal On The Cards?

David Ornstein has addressed speculation linking Manchester United and Napoli in a potential swap deal involving Victor Osimhen and Rasmus Højlund. The rumour suggests that United could finally land Osimhen, with the struggling Højlund moving the other way to Napoli, where he would reunite with former teammate Scott McTominay. However, at this stage, the idea remains pure speculation. It seems unlikely that United would give up on their £64 million investment just two years into his tenure. However, the story has some credibility given the club’s long-standing interest in Osimhen and their clear need for a proven goalscorer, which is high on INEOS’ agenda ahead of the summer transfer window.

Osimhen is widely expected to leave Napoli this year. Despite being under contract until 2026, he has spent the current season on loan at Galatasaray following a high-profile fallout with Antonio Conte. The Nigerian striker was stripped of his squad number and removed from Napoli’s Serie A squad list after Conte made it clear that Romelu Lukaku was his preferred No.9. Meanwhile, Højlund’s struggles in England have been evident. He finished the 2023/24 campaign with a respectable 16 goals in all competitions, including 10 in the Premier League. However, this season has been far more difficult, with just three league goals in 24 appearances. Despite this, Ornstein, speaking purely from personal opinion rather than inside knowledge, insists that Højlund is expected to remain at Old Trafford for at least another season while the club continues to assess his potential.

Positive Update On Ayden Heaven

Manchester United have received a boost with promising defender Ayden Heaven spotted at Carrington without a protective boot, signalling a quicker-than-expected recovery. The 18-year-old made his full Premier League debut against Leicester City on Sunday, following impressive performances against Real Sociedad and former club Arsenal. He once again caught the eye with a composed display, including a crucial intervention to deny Patson Daka just before Rasmus Højlund opened the scoring. However, his night ended prematurely due to a concerning knee injury. Heaven had to be assisted off the pitch by medical staff, leaving fans fearing the worst. Initial reports later confirmed that he was walking unassisted but wearing a protective boot.

On Tuesday, the teenager reassured supporters with a message promising a swift return. That optimism now seems justified, as The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell has reported that Heaven has been seen at the training ground without the boot, raising hopes of a return shortly after the international break. This news is a significant relief for United, as the youngster is regarded as one of the club’s brightest talents. Despite making only a handful of senior appearances, many believe he has already earned a place in Ruben Amorim’s starting XI. Displaying composure beyond his years, Heaven appears to be an ideal fit for Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system, and his recovery could be a timely boost for the club’s defensive options.