Leicester City 0-3 Manchester United: Four Things We Learned

Manchester United returned to winning ways in the Premier League with a commanding 3-0 victory over Leicester City. Despite a slow start, there was little doubt about the outcome once Rasmus Højlund opened the scoring in the 28th minute—his first goal of 2025. United doubled their advantage midway through the second half when a fortunate deflection sent the ball into Alejandro Garnacho’s path, and the winger finished clinically. Bruno Fernandes capped off the night with a goal in stoppage time, adding to his two assists to round off a dominant performance. It was a stress-free evening for the visitors, who move a step closer to breaking into the top half of the Premier League table.

Here are four key takeaways from the match.

Højlund Finally Ends Goal Drought

Rasmus Højlund put an end to his 21-game wait for a goal, finishing coolly into the bottom corner after being teed up by Fernandes. It was a much-needed confidence boost for the Danish striker, who has faced growing scrutiny over his lack of goals. The relief was evident, not just in Højlund’s celebration but also in the reaction from United’s bench. While one goal doesn’t erase his struggles, it could serve as a turning point as he looks to finish the season strongly.

Heaven Impresses Before Injury Blow

Eighteen-year-old Ayden Heaven has rapidly justified United’s £1.5m investment in January, and this performance was another indication of his immense potential. The centre-back was fearless—blocking shots, intercepting passes, and physically dominating opponents twice his age. Unfortunately, his evening was cut short early in the second half after suffering what appeared to be a serious injury while challenging for the ball at the back post. Leicester fans responded poorly, jeering as he received medical treatment, an incident that United supporters condemned. With Heaven stretchered off, United will be hoping for positive news on his condition, given their already stretched defensive options.

Defensive Concerns Continue for Amorim

With several centre-backs unavailable, Ruben Amorim had limited choices at the King Power Stadium, naming a back three of Victor Lindelöf, Matthijs de Ligt, and Heaven. After the teenager’s injury, Noussair Mazraoui was forced to slot into an unfamiliar central role. United’s defensive issues are mounting, and unless reinforcements return after the international break, Amorim may have to turn to makeshift solutions. The only silver lining is the upcoming two-week break, allowing time for potential recoveries before their next fixture against Nottingham Forest on 1 April.

First Clean Sheet in 45 Days

Leicester, led by Ruud van Nistelrooy, lacked attacking threat, with Jamie Vardy struggling to influence proceedings. As a result, it was a quiet night for André Onana, who registered United’s first clean sheet in 10 matches across all competitions. The Cameroonian shot-stopper produced one vital stop late on, denying Vardy from close range to preserve the shutout. United’s last clean sheet came on 30 January against FCSB, meaning they had gone 45 days without one. With tougher tests ahead, they will hope this defensive solidity becomes more frequent in the coming weeks.