CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Leicester City

Manchester United are eager to get their second win this week as they face Leicester for the fourth time this season. Andre Onana is in goal for Ruben Amorim’s side, while Victor Lindelof leads the back three once again. Matthijs de Ligt and Ayden Heaven will partner with him, while the two wingbacks will once again be Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot. Captain Bruno Fernandes is in again in a more withdrawn role in central midfield, alongside Manuel Ugarte. This means Alejandro Garnacho and Christian Eriksen get their chance in the starting 11 as the two attacking midfielders, operating just behind Rasmus Hojlund who will be the striker.