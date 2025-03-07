Real Sociedad 1-1 Manchester United: Four Things We Learned

Manchester United faced Real Sociedad in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday night, marking the start of their knockout stage journey after an unbeaten league phase. Following a tense opening 45 minutes, United broke the deadlock early in the second half as Joshua Zirkzee found the net, converting Alejandro Garnacho’s assist for his sixth goal of the campaign. The goal was well deserved, with the Red Devils defending solidly while creating multiple opportunities, meaning the scoreline could have been more comfortable at that stage. However, Sociedad levelled the contest in the 70th minute, capitalising on a penalty awarded for a Bruno Fernandes handball.

Here are four things we learned from United’s trip to Spain.

Zirkzee’s Revival Continues

After a troubled start to life at Old Trafford, which included a difficult reception from supporters, Zirkzee has gradually settled into his role under Ruben Amorim. The Dutchman delivered another promising performance against Sociedad, netting a goal that the goalkeeper arguably should have saved, but one that will serve as a timely confidence boost. Initially expected to operate as a traditional centre-forward, Zirkzee has flourished in a deeper role, which appears to suit both him and the team.

United’s Mentality Has Shifted

United entered half-time with the game goalless, and while they were the better side, they had struggled to carve out clear-cut chances. In years gone by, such a subdued first-half performance would have sparked frustration, but given United’s recent struggles, a composed and controlled display felt like a step in the right direction. It was far from a dominant attacking performance, nor a heroic defensive effort, yet there was a sense of stability in United’s play. European away games are always challenging, but the fact that a steady, unspectacular half is now deemed a positive sign speaks volumes about where the club currently stands. As they approach a critical summer, the hope is that nights like this will be seen as a transitional phase rather than the new standard.

Casemiro Rolls Back The Years

Returning to Spain, where he made his name with Real Madrid, Casemiro produced a performance reminiscent of his peak years. The Brazilian commanded the midfield battle, winning numerous duels and thriving in the slower tempo set by Sociedad. Having endured a difficult 18 months, his display on Thursday night was a welcome reminder of the qualities that made him one of the world’s best defensive midfielders.

Encouraging Signs Ahead Of The Second Leg

Securing a positive result in the away leg of a European tie is paramount, and United’s 1-1 draw in San Sebastian keeps them well placed for next week’s return fixture at Old Trafford. Amorim’s men had the better chances, and with more clinical finishing, the tie could have been all but settled. The Portuguese coach will take encouragement from how his side performed, as they continue to adapt to his philosophy. While this season is primarily about laying the foundations for 2025/26, signs of progress are emerging. If United can build on this performance and deliver a composed display at home, they will fancy their chances of advancing to the quarter-finals.