Manchester United vs Ipswich Town – Match Preview & Prediction

Manchester United will look to put an end to their miserable home form when they face relegation-bound Ipswich Town at Old Trafford on Wednesday night. Ipswich suffered another heavy defeat at the weekend, moving them closer to an immediate return to the Championship. Meanwhile, United managed to scrape a point against Everton at Goodison Park in a match overshadowed by controversy. With their hopes of European qualification fading, three points are a necessity for Ruben Amorim’s side.

Team News

United had more senior players available against Everton, with Manuel Ugarte, Leny Yoro, and Christian Eriksen returning to the squad. Toby Collyer is edging closer to fitness, but Mason Mount, Kobbie Mainoo, and Luke Shaw remain sidelined. Amad Diallo and Lisandro Martínez have been ruled out for the remainder of the season, though Chido Obi’s impressive cameo at Goodison Park could see him earn more minutes.

Ipswich’s injury list continues to grow, with Kalvin Phillips and Jens Cajuste forced off at the weekend due to calf and ankle issues. Wes Burns is out for the season, though Conor Chaplin could return from a minor knee injury. Sam Morsy and Sammie Szmodics made the bench against Tottenham, while former United defender Axel Tuanzebe is available after serving a suspension and may replace Ben Godfrey, who struggled in the 4-1 defeat to Spurs.

Form Guide

United came from behind to salvage a draw at Everton, but their performance was far from convincing. Despite the late fightback, they remain below the Toffees in the table, and West Ham have now drawn level on points after their victory over Arsenal. The gap to the European places stands at 12 points, meaning United may need to win the FA Cup or Europa League to avoid missing out on continental competition next season.

Ipswich’s survival hopes took another hit with their defeat to Spurs, leaving them five points adrift of safety. The three newly promoted sides are now expected to make an immediate return to the second tier. The Tractor Boys are the only team in the division without a win in their last six matches, with their only point in that period coming in a surprising draw at Aston Villa, despite being reduced to 10 men for much of the match. On the road, Ipswich have picked up more points (10) than they have at Portman Road (seven) this season, offering a slight glimmer of hope. However, their defensive record away from home remains a major concern, having kept just one clean sheet all campaign—a goalless draw with Brighton early in the season.

Predicted Outcome

We predict Manchester United will beat Ipswich 2-1. The Devils have consistently flattered to deceive, particularly at Old Trafford, but failing to beat an Ipswich side seemingly destined for relegation would be their biggest setback yet. Amorim’s men have struggled for fluency, but Ipswich’s defensive frailties should provide them with opportunities to take control of the match. The visitors will need to be ruthless in front of goal to have any chance of causing an upset, but even that may not be enough.