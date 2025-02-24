Man United News: Bayindir Linked With Premier League Club, More Info On Osimhen Clause

Bournemouth Eyeing Bayindir Move

Bournemouth are reportedly exploring the possibility of signing Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir as a replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Cherries secured Kepa on a season-long loan from Chelsea last summer, and the 30-year-old has been a reliable presence between the posts, contributing to Bournemouth’s surprising push for European qualification. However, with his loan deal set to expire at the end of the campaign, Bournemouth are already assessing their options for a new goalkeeper next season. According to Turkish football journalist Ekrem Konur, Bournemouth have identified Bayindir as a potential target, alongside Aaron Ramsdale. Ramsdale’s availability may increase if Southampton’s relegation, which now seems imminent, becomes a reality. As for Bayindir, many feel it is time for him to move on from Manchester United. The Turkish international joined the Red Devils in the summer of 2023 following a strong spell with Fenerbahce but has struggled for game time at Old Trafford.

Despite Andre Onana’s repeated errors, manager Ruben Amorim has shown unwavering faith in the Cameroonian, keeping Bayindir confined to cup competitions. Nonetheless, the 26-year-old made a significant impact in the FA Cup third round against Arsenal, delivering a standout performance that included a penalty shootout victory and a crucial spot-kick save. Even Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta praised his display as ‘absolutely outstanding’. Bayindir is under contract with Manchester United until the summer of 2027, with an option for an additional year. His market value is currently estimated at around £13 million by Transfermarkt.

United in ‘Prime Position’ to Land Osimhen?

Manchester United are reportedly in a strong position to sign Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen next summer as they seek a reliable goalscorer. The Red Devils have struggled to find a consistent source of goals this season, with neither Rasmus Hojlund nor Joshua Zirkzee delivering the needed firepower. As a result, the club are scouring the market for a new centre-forward who can make a genuine impact. United have been linked with several forwards, including Viktor Gyokeres, who previously worked under Ruben Amorim at Sporting CP, Lille’s Jonathan David, who will become a free agent in June, and Mathys Tel, who recently opted to join Tottenham Hotspur. However, Osimhen appears to be the standout choice for many. The 26-year-old Nigerian enjoyed a prolific four-season spell at Napoli, establishing himself as one of Europe’s most feared strikers.

After a fallout with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis, Osimhen was excluded from Antonio Conte’s squad last summer. With moves to Chelsea or PSG failing to materialise, he joined Galatasaray on loan to avoid a season on the sidelines. Osimhen is expected to return to Napoli in the summer before securing a permanent move elsewhere. Juventus are also keen, with their Director of Football Cristiano Giuntoli eager to reunite with the forward he originally brought to Naples. According to TuttoMercatoWeb, United hold a significant advantage due to a €75 million release clause applicable only to clubs outside Italy. The Red Devils have reportedly been active in negotiations, and key developments could emerge in the coming weeks. However, United’s financial constraints following past spending could complicate the potential transfer.