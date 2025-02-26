CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Ipswich Town

Manchester United are back in Premier League action and in search for important three points against Ipswich Town. Ruben Amorim chose his favourite 3-4-2-1 formation once again, with Andre Onana in goal and Harry Maguire the main main in the back three. Alongside him will be Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt, while Bruno Fernandes once more gets moved back to central midfield. There, he will partner up with Manuel Ugarte, while Patrick Dorgu is at left wingback once again. Diogo Dalot is on the opposite flank to the new Danish signing, while Joshua Zirkzee will once more try to leave a better impression playing behind the striker. In that role will also be Alejandro Garnacho, as the Dutchman and the Argentine will be playing off the lone striker Rasmus Hojlund.