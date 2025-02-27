Manchester United 3-2 Ipswich Town: Four Things We Learned

Manchester United returned to winning ways in the Premier League with a dramatic 3-2 win over Ipswich Town at Old Trafford on Wednesday night. The result lifts Ruben Amorim’s side up to 14th in the table. The match started at a blistering pace, with Ipswich taking the lead inside four minutes after a mix-up between André Onana and Patrick Dorgu allowed Jaden Philogene to slot into an empty net. United responded 18 minutes later, as Bruno Fernandes’ pinpoint free-kick led to Ipswich captain Sam Morsy inadvertently heading into his own net.

United then took the lead when Matthijs de Ligt capitalised on a rebound, but the game took another turn just before half-time when Dorgu received a straight red card for a reckless challenge. Ipswich responded immediately via Philogene, before United restored their advantage early in the second half when Harry Maguire nodded home a Fernandes delivery.

Onana’s Errors Remain A Concern

United’s defensive issues were once again highlighted by two costly errors from Onana. His decision to rush off his line unnecessarily gifted Ipswich their opener, as Dorgu’s backpass allowed Philogene an easy finish. The second goal was equally concerning, with Onana misjudging Philogene’s low cross, which crept into the far corner. Mistakes of this nature have become a recurring theme for the Cameroonian goalkeeper, raising questions over his reliability. While United’s backline has had its share of issues this season, Onana’s erratic decision-making continues to put the team under unnecessary pressure.

Dorgu’s Red Card A Costly Blow

Dorgu endured a nightmare evening, playing a role in Ipswich’s opening goal before seeing red just before the break. His reckless tackle left referee Michael Oliver with little choice, and United fans could have no complaints about the decision.

The challenge, which could have caused serious injury to Omari Hutchinson, means Dorgu will now serve a three-match suspension. His absence will be a significant setback for Amorim, who has relied on the young wing-back’s energy and attacking output. United must now revert to an alternative option at left-back, a position that has already been a weak point this season.

Fernandes Thrives In Deeper Role

One of the key tactical shifts in Amorim’s system has been the positioning of Fernandes. The Portuguese playmaker, typically used in an advanced role, was deployed deeper against Ipswich, and his impact was evident. Fernandes’ ability to progress the ball from deep was crucial, as he repeatedly dropped into United’s defensive third to initiate attacks. His passing range helped unlock Ipswich’s defence, and his deliveries from set pieces played a pivotal role in all three of United’s goals.

This deeper role could be the best way to maximise Fernandes’ influence, allowing him to dictate play while reducing the team’s reliance on his attacking bursts. However, as has been noted before, he must curb his tendency to roam excessively if United are to benefit fully from this tactical adjustment.

United’s Set-Piece Strength

United’s efficiency from set pieces proved decisive, with all three goals stemming from dead-ball situations. Fernandes’ delivery was key, and while United’s routines were not particularly elaborate, they were effective. With Arsenal and Liverpool excelling in this department, set pieces could be an area where United gain an edge, especially given their struggles in open play. If they can continue to capitalise on these moments, it could be a crucial factor in their push for a strong finish to the season.