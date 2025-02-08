Manchester United 2-1 Leicester City: Four Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United secured a 2-1 victory over Leicester City on Friday night to progress in the FA Cup, but it was far from a convincing display at Old Trafford. The first half was a dismal affair, with United failing to register a shot on target—an all-too-common issue this season. They were duly punished when Leicester took the lead in the 42nd minute, capitalising on United’s sluggishness. However, the introduction of Alejandro Garnacho at half-time injected some much-needed energy into the side. His impact was immediate, and in the 68th minute, his dangerous play led to Joshua Zirkzee’s equaliser. Just as extra time loomed, Harry Maguire rose highest in stoppage time to head home the winner, sending Old Trafford into raptures.

Here are four key takeaways from the match.

United’s Lack Of Energy Remains A Concern

Manchester United’s attacking struggles persist, with a lack of depth becoming even more apparent following the January transfer window. The same recurring issues were on display—slow build-up play, minimal off-the-ball movement, and an overall lack of urgency. Rasmus Højlund was largely anonymous, while Bruno Fernandes failed to influence proceedings. Without Lisandro Martínez’s ability to break lines from the back, United played in front of a Leicester side that was rarely troubled throughout a lacklustre first half.

Dorgu Provides First-Half Spark

Patrick Dorgu was a surprise selection at right wing-back, but he emerged as United’s most dangerous player before the break. Energetic and willing to drift into central areas, the young Dane was involved in all of United’s attacking play, finding himself in several promising positions. While he was occasionally outmuscled, his directness and movement were refreshing. It was somewhat harsh that he was withdrawn at half-time, as he had been one of United’s most effective performers.

Maguire The Hero In Stoppage Time

With extra time looming, Harry Maguire delivered when it mattered most. Rúben Amorim’s United have made a habit of late drama this season, and this was another moment to add to the collection as Maguire’s towering header sealed victory. The defender has become one of United’s most dependable players under Amorim, fully justifying his contract extension. Given the years of ridicule and criticism he endured, his resurgence is nothing short of remarkable.

Garnacho And Zirkzee Change The Game

Following a first half that Roy Keane branded “boring,” Garnacho’s introduction at the interval injected new life into United’s attack. The Argentine repeatedly tormented James Justin down the left and played a crucial role in the equaliser, delivering a dangerous cross before Højlund’s shot fell kindly for Zirkzee. Less than two months ago, Zirkzee’s substitution was met with cheers of relief at Old Trafford, but he now looks like a transformed player. His movement, pressing, and ability to win back possession were key, and his goal proved vital.There may yet be a future for him at United.