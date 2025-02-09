Man United Transfer News: Devils Linked With Ligue 1 Star And Wolves Midfielder

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United Linked With Jonathan David

Despite splashing out over £100 million on strikers in the past two summers, Manchester United seem to have accepted that they’ll need to target a forward once again at the end of the season. Neither Rasmus Hojlund nor Joshua Zirkzee has made the impact the club had hoped for when they were signed to long-term contracts, leaving United’s ongoing struggles in front of goal as prominent as ever. The club’s inability to find the back of the net consistently remains a glaring issue. INEOS’ recent push to cut costs at United has spilled over into the transfer market, with Ruben Amorim left to manage the exits of three forwards—Antony, Marcus Rashford, and Ethan Wheatley—without receiving any reinforcements, not even on a loan basis.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Red Devils are considering a move for Lille’s star striker Jonathan David, whose contract expires in June. While the source is not the most reliable, the rumour is not entirely implausible, considering United’s long-standing interest in the 25-year-old Canadian. This summer could finally see United turn their interest into action by snapping him up on a free transfer. Given his impressive record of 104 goals over four-and-a-half seasons in France, David would seem a logical addition to Amorim’s misfiring attacking line-up. David has yet to commit his future to Lille, attracting the attention of several clubs across Europe, including United’s Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who recently beat United to the signing of Mathys Tel on loan.

Romano Links United to Matheus Cunha

Manchester United are also reportedly keeping tabs on Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha, who has been in fine form this season. Despite Wolves enduring a challenging campaign, the Brazilian has stood out as one of the Premier League’s most impressive performers. So far, he has netted 12 goals and provided four assists in 25 appearances across all competitions. Cunha’s standout performance came against United when he helped guide Wolves to a memorable 2-0 victory over Amorim’s struggling side, scoring the opener and assisting Hwang Hee-chan’s goal.

Since then, Cunha has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, with Chelsea and Arsenal also reportedly interested in the 25-year-old. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed United’s interest in the versatile attacker. Speaking to Give Me Sport (via CaughtOffside), Romano suggested that a summer transfer could be on the cards, with Cunha being one of the profiles United are monitoring closely. Cunha joined Wolves from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2023 for a fee of around £45 million. Having recently signed a contract extension, the Brazilian’s deal with Wolves runs until 2029, but a release clause of £62.5 million could offer an escape route. While it remains unclear whether United or any other club would be prepared to trigger that clause, Cunha’s versatility—primarily playing as a centre-forward but also capable on the wings—makes him an intriguing option for Amorim’s squad.