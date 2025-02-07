CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Leicester City

Manchester United are ready for the FA Cup fourth round match, their third match this season against Leicester City at Old Trafford. Important news are that Patrick Dorgu is making his debut as the right wingback after joining the Devils during the latest transfer window. Andre Onana is in goal, Harry Maguire will marshal the back three with Leny Yoro and Noussair Mazraoui playing either side of him. Diogo Dalot will be the wingback opposite to dorgu, while it is Manuel Ugarte who will have the help from Bruno Fernandes in central midfield. This means that there is space for Kobbie Mainoo to be more attacking oriented, as he will play alongside Amad Diallo as the two attacking midfielders, behind the lone striker Rasmus Hojlund.