Man United News: Which Players Will Be Available On Free This Summer?

Which Players Are Out of Contract This Summer?

After being strongly linked with Jonathan David, Manchester United have been advised that the upcoming free-agent market offers several enticing opportunities. The Red Devils are undoubtedly keen to strengthen their attacking options, especially after parting ways with Marcus Rashford and Antony without securing replacements in January. The club’s goal-scoring struggles remain evident, with Rasmus Hojlund yet to find his scoring boots consistently. While Joshua Zirkzee has shown some signs of improvement recently, it still falls short of expectations. As a result, United have joined the chase for David, who has established himself as one of Ligue 1’s most reliable goal scorers. The 25-year-old Canadian forward will be available for free in the summer, with his contract at Lille set to expire in June.

According to Fichajes.net, however, United could explore several other free agents. The publication highlights four additional stars who could significantly boost the squad. This list includes Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, valued at around €22 million, who seems poised to finally depart Goodison Park. Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah (€30 million) is another name mentioned, as the towering defender is among the most in-demand centre-backs in Europe. Beyond David (€45m), another Lille talent, Angel Gomes (€25m), is also on the radar. The 24-year-old attacking midfielder began his career at United before moving on to secure more playing time in France. Completing the list is Leroy Sane (€45m), who appears set to exit Bayern Munich in June. The Germany international would undoubtedly bring flair and creativity to Ruben Amorim’s misfiring frontline.

Altogether, these players possess a combined market value of approximately €167 million (around £139 million). Although United wouldn’t need to pay transfer fees due to their expiring contracts, securing these free agents would still involve substantial wage packages and agent commissions.

Who Could Replace Eriksen?

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Larsson closely as they prepare to overhaul their midfield next summer. The Red Devils are expected to part ways with Christian Eriksen, whose contract is nearing its end. The Danish playmaker, who joined in 2022 under Erik ten Hag, has seen his playing time diminish significantly since Ruben Amorim took charge in November. At 32, Eriksen is not necessarily past his prime, but he has occasionally appeared outpaced in the Premier League. Even his compatriot, Peter Schmeichel, has suggested a return to Ajax would suit the midfielder once his United contract expires.

With Eriksen’s departure freeing up a hefty wage bill, United will likely aim to bring in a younger successor. The Manchester Evening News reports that Larsson, a 20-year-old Swedish deep-lying playmaker, could fit the bill perfectly. Larsson began his career at Malmö before joining Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2023. He has since become a key figure in their Bundesliga squad, amassing 30 appearances across all competitions this season, with four goals and one assist to his name. While Frankfurt acquired him for just €9 million, his current valuation is thought to be around £50 million. Known for his composure in deep midfield roles and ability to transition play, Larsson has even been likened to a ‘Declan Rice clone’. Intriguingly, he has also attracted interest from Arsenal, setting the stage for a potential bidding war.