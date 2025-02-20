Man United News: New Goalkeeper Links And More About Eriksen Future

United Eyeing New Goalkeeper Option

Manchester United appear to have run out of patience with Andre Onana, with his costly mistakes prompting the club to consider a move for Juan Musso. The Red Devils splashed out around £50 million to bring the Cameroonian shot-stopper from Inter Milan in the summer of 2023. While Onana has produced the odd spectacular save, his tendency to commit high-profile errors has been a significant setback for a club already struggling with numerous challenges. Determined to resolve their goalkeeping dilemma, United are reportedly keen to find a replacement for Onana, who some fans have harshly labelled the ‘worst goalkeeper in Man Utd history’. According to Fichajes.net, Musso has emerged as a potential target, with the 30-year-old’s future at Atletico Madrid looking uncertain beyond this season.

Musso’s Situation at Atletico

Musso may not be the most eye-catching choice, but he is regarded as a reliable and experienced goalkeeper. He has proven himself in Europe’s top leagues and on the international stage, having been part of Argentina’s Copa America-winning squad in 2021. The Argentine also clinched the Europa League with Atalanta last season. However, with Marco Carnesecchi’s rise at the Italian club, Gian Piero Gasperini allowed Musso to leave last summer, resulting in a loan move to Atletico Madrid under Diego Simeone.

Despite joining Atletico with an obligation to buy, Musso has struggled to displace Jan Oblak, making just one La Liga appearance and five in the Copa del Rey. Whether the Madrid side will activate the buy clause remains unclear, but either way, a prolonged stay in the Spanish capital seems unlikely. United are reportedly monitoring Musso’s situation closely and could initiate discussions in the coming weeks. While other goalkeeper options might emerge before the summer, it remains to be seen whether the club will opt for a big-money signing or pursue a more pragmatic solution like Musso.

Eriksen Weighing Denmark Return

Christian Eriksen is reportedly exploring his options ahead of a possible summer departure from Old Trafford, with Fabrizio Romano confirming the news this week. The Danish playmaker is one of four United players approaching the end of their contracts, and he will become a free agent at the close of the season. Eriksen initially joined United on a free transfer in 2022 after his short-term stint with Brentford concluded.

At 33, and with 140 international caps to his name, Eriksen might be contemplating a return to his homeland for the first time since he left Odense Boldklub’s academy for Ajax’s in 2008. Having already showcased his talents in the Premier League, Eredivisie, and Serie A, a move to Denmark could offer a less intense challenge as he enters the twilight of his career. OB, his former youth club, is being touted as a potential destination. So much so that Danish outlet TV2 Sport reached out to OB’s Sporting Director, Troels Bech, to assess the feasibility of a move. Whether Eriksen will indeed return to his roots or explore other opportunities remains to be seen.