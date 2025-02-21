Everton vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Team News

Both Everton and Manchester United head into this clash with squads ravaged by injuries, resulting in notably inexperienced benches last weekend. United, in particular, featured eight teenagers in their squad during the defeat to Spurs. Everton welcome Abdoulaye Doucoure back from suspension, but the Malian’s return to the starting line-up is not guaranteed, especially after Carlos Alcaraz’s impactful full debut. Key forward Iliman Ndiaye remains sidelined with an MCL injury, potentially out for six to eight weeks. Jack Harrison is expected to continue deputising after featuring against Crystal Palace. In addition to Ndiaye, seven other players are unavailable for the hosts, including Dwight McNeil, who recently underwent knee surgery. The attacking trio of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Armando Broja, and Youssef Chermiti also remain out. However, Beto’s impressive form—scoring his seventh goal of the season at Selhurst Park—has eased concerns in the forward department. The Guinea-Bissau international boasts an impressive record of a goal every 114 minutes in the Premier League.

United’s injury crisis is equally daunting, though Ruben Amorim may be able to call upon Leny Yoro, Christian Eriksen, Manuel Ugarte, and Toby Collyer, who are recovering from illness and minor knocks. The absence of Amad Diallo for the remainder of the season due to a serious ankle injury is a blow, but it’s in the midfield and defence where the visitors are most stretched. Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount are both out, while Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, and Jonny Evans are also unavailable. A return for Yoro would be timely, with Victor Lindelof being the only senior defender on the bench at Tottenham last weekend.

Form Guide

Everton’s remarkable turnaround under David Moyes has lifted them above Manchester United in the Premier League standings. The veteran Scottish manager has revitalised the Toffees, collecting more points (13 from six games) than any other manager in the league since his appointment. Prior to Moyes’ arrival, Everton had won just three of 19 league matches under Sean Dyche, with only seven goals from open play. Moyes has already surpassed those figures in just six matches, securing four wins and netting eight open-play goals. With the top five in the Premier League set to qualify for the Champions League next season, Everton find themselves closer to that coveted spot than to the relegation zone, with a 13-point gap in either direction.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are in dismal form. Amorim’s side have lost eight of their last 12 league fixtures, including five of six at Old Trafford. However, United will look to draw inspiration from their strong record against Everton, hoping to secure a third consecutive victory at Goodison Park. Last season’s encounter at Goodison was a memorable affair. It came shortly after Everton’s 10-point deduction, leading to significant fan protests. The atmosphere was quickly deflated when Alejandro Garnacho’s Puskas Award-winning overhead kick set United on course for a 3-0 win. This time around, the odds are against the Red Devils, who sit a point and a place below Everton following last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to Tottenham.

Predicted Outcome

Everton’s struggles against Manchester United have persisted in recent years, even as the Red Devils endure one of their most difficult periods in decades. The 4-0 thrashing in the reverse fixture came under different management and may not be a fair benchmark, but Amorim’s side will be desperate to avoid yet another setback. We predict Manchester United will snatch a 1-0 win.