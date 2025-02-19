Man United News: Lookman Falls Out With Atalanta Coach, Chance For Devils?

Could Lookman Be Rashford’s Replacement?

The tension between Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini and Ademola Lookman has been intensifying recently, potentially paving the way for Manchester United to make a move. Lookman has been a crucial figure for the Bergamo club in recent seasons. His remarkable hat-trick in last season’s Europa League final is still vividly remembered. The 27-year-old has long been a favourite of Gasperini, who praised him as an ‘extraordinary’ talent in December. However, football’s unpredictable nature ensures nothing remains constant. In Wednesday’s clash, Club Brugge stunned Atalanta by netting three goals without response in the first half, leaving the Italian side needing four to draw level on aggregate. In a bid to salvage the tie, Gasperini introduced Lookman, who had just returned from injury, and the forward made an instant impact by scoring 30 seconds into the second half.

But the situation quickly soured. When Atalanta were awarded a penalty around the hour mark, Lookman took it upon himself to step up. His weak attempt was easily saved by Simon Mignolet, and Atalanta couldn’t find the net again, ultimately crashing out of the competition. Gasperini, rather than showing sympathy, expressed his dissatisfaction. He criticised Lookman for disregarding the established penalty hierarchy and labelled him as one of the club’s least reliable penalty takers. Lookman responded to the criticism, sharing his disappointment over the accusations while suggesting he had been given the green light to take the penalty by the designated taker (potentially Mateo Retegui).

These unfolding events could present an opportunity for Manchester United, who, according to several reports, have been monitoring Lookman’s situation closely. Following Marcus Rashford’s departure, the Red Devils are in need of fresh attacking options. Lookman’s versatility across the front line makes him an intriguing prospect, with his strongest performances arguably coming when deployed as a left winger.

More Liam Delap Rumours

Manchester United are preparing for another push in the transfer market to secure a centre-forward, despite spending over £100 million on the position over the past two years. Rasmus Hojlund (£64m) and Joshua Zirkzee (£36.5m) have struggled to find form in the Premier League, with neither player scoring since early December. Combined, the pair have managed only five goals this season, raising doubts about their ability to consistently lead United’s attack, especially Hojlund, who is considered a traditional No.9. The club must strike a balance between signing a promising young talent and acquiring a seasoned striker with a proven track record. One name gaining traction is Liam Delap.

The 22-year-old has impressed in his debut Premier League campaign, recording 10 goals and two assists in 24 matches for Ipswich Town. However, with Ipswich languishing in 18th place and facing the threat of relegation, the club might be forced to offload their £20m summer signing.

Delap has contributed significantly to Ipswich’s attack, being directly involved in just over half of the team’s 23 league goals this season. Both United and Chelsea are keen on the young forward, with the Blues already expressing their interest to Ipswich in recent months. According to iPaper Sport, INEOS executives are prioritising a forward in their ‘early 20s with potential,’ making Delap an ideal candidate. His market value is estimated to be around £40m—a substantial rise from the £20m Ipswich paid to Manchester City last July. However, the final price may hinge on Ipswich’s league status at the end of the season.