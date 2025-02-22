CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Everton

Manchester United are up for the early kick-off match against Everton, as Andre Onana is once more in goal for the Red Devils. As in the last match, Harry Maguire forms the centre-back partnership with Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt. This leaves the space for Diogo Dalot to start at right wingback, while Patrick Dorgu is on the opposite side after a good recent showing. Casemiro is this time in central midfield playing alongside Manuel Ugarte, which means Bruno Fernandes is being moved back to his favourite role behind the striker. He is joined there by Joshua Zirkzee, while Rasmus Hojlund once more starts as the lone striker.