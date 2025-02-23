Everton 2-2 Manchester United: Four Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United concluded their last-ever visit to Goodison Park with a point, but it was far from a convincing performance. Ruben Amorim’s squad arrived in Merseyside fully aware of Everton’s solid form, especially after the Toffees had leapfrogged them in the Premier League standings just a week prior. However, United’s sluggish start made it seem as if they hadn’t properly woken up, setting themselves up for a challenging evening against a rejuvenated Everton side under David Moyes.

Sensing United’s vulnerability, Everton capitalised swiftly. Their intensity paid off in the 19th minute when Beto broke the deadlock. The visitors continued to ignore the numerous warning signs, getting overrun in midfield and displaying disorganised defending. It came as no surprise when Abdoulaye Doucouré doubled Everton’s lead just 10 minutes before the break. The interval offered United a chance to regroup, but while they gained a bit more control, it felt more due to Everton easing off with their comfortable two-goal cushion. Bruno Fernandes sparked some hope for the visitors, scoring a spectacular free-kick in the 70th minute.

Defensive Woes Highlighted in Woeful First Half

United’s first-half display was nothing short of disastrous. The defensive frailties on show were glaring, and it’s becoming increasingly clear that the side is struggling to defend properly. Andre Onana, often left without support, was among the culprits, but the entire backline appeared out of sync. Since Lisandro Martinez’s injury, United’s defensive solidity has withered, with the team showing minimal fight and grit for much of the opening hour. The shift in attitude only emerged after Fernandes found the net, but by then, the damage had been done. Amorim’s men cannot afford to wait until the 70th minute to start competing in matches.

Patrick Dorgu Shines Despite Team Struggles

One of the few bright spots in United’s display was Patrick Dorgu. Making just his second appearance since arriving from Lecce, the young Dane offered a glimpse of potential, particularly down the left wing. Dorgu consistently posed a threat to Everton’s defence, delivering four crosses into the box. Unfortunately, none of United’s forwards managed to capitalise on his efforts. It became evident that Everton only neutralised him by intercepting his crosses rather than taking the ball off him directly. Dorgu’s instant impact under Amorim further underlines the importance of bringing in players who fit seamlessly into a manager’s system. As the only signing of the January window, his performance suggested that wise recruitment can make a significant difference.

Maguire’s Setback Amidst Recent Consistency

Harry Maguire has been one of United’s most reliable players under Amorim, but this match marked a severe dip in form. The defender struggled from the outset, failing to clear the corner that led to Beto’s opener and finding himself out of position for Everton’s second goal. Despite winning 5 out of 8 duels and contributing 14 defensive actions, including two recoveries, Maguire’s performance was well below his recent standards. Amorim will hope this poor showing does not dent his confidence, considering the strides he has made in recent months.

Rasmus Hojlund’s Lack of Impact Raises Concerns

United’s forwards had a difficult afternoon, but Rasmus Hojlund’s struggles stood out the most. The 22-year-old might argue that he isn’t receiving enough service, yet his lack of involvement is troubling. In stark contrast to Joshua Zirkzee, who registered 45 touches, Hojlund managed just 12. This pattern of invisibility is becoming a worrying trend, and he must find ways to make himself more available to his teammates. The young striker’s season has not gone as planned, and he needs to improve his movement and involvement if he hopes to turn things around.