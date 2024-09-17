CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Barnsley

Man United are about to start their League Cup campaign and despite changes in the starting lineup, Erik Ten Hag still chose a really strong side to face Barnsley. Altay Bayindir is in goal for the first time this season, while Toby Collyer gets the chance at left-back, next to Jonny Evans, Harry Maguire and Diogo Dalot. Manuel Ugarte gets the start in midfield alongside tonight’s captain Casemiro. Christian Eriksen is pushed forward in the number 10 role, with Antony and Alejandro Garnacho on the flanks. This means it is Marcus Rashford who gets to be the lone striker.