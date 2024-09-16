Manchester United vs Barnsley – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Team News

Erik ten Hag is expected to rotate his squad for this encounter, offering opportunities to fringe players, while a spate of defensive injuries could also dictate his selection. Both Lisandro Martinez and Noussair Mazraoui were forced off during the weekend’s fixture and remain doubts for this match, meaning the likes of Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans, who last played together in 2009, are likely to start. Meanwhile, Matthijs de Ligt revealed that his substitution was precautionary due to cramp and is expected to be available. Midfielder Manuel Ugarte could be in line for his full debut after a brief appearance against Southampton, while Casemiro, Antony, and Alejandro Garnacho are likely to be promoted from the bench.

Barnsley have their own concerns, with Conor Hourihane confirmed to miss out. However, attackers Max Watters and Fabio Jalo returned from injury at the weekend, coming off the bench, and could feature here. Defender Donovan Pines was substituted at half-time during the defeat to Stevenage, but it was a precautionary measure, and he is expected to start.

Form Guide

Manchester United responded to their 3-0 thrashing by Liverpool with a crucial win over Southampton before the international break. Despite a flattering scoreline, United were given an early scare when Diogo Dalot conceded a penalty, only for Andre Onana to save Cameron Archer’s effort. Goals from Matthijs de Ligt and Marcus Rashford quickly put United in control, and Alejandro Garnacho added a late third after Southampton were reduced to 10 men. The victory allowed Ten Hag’s men to regain some confidence, and with important league and European matches looming, the focus now shifts to the EFL Cup, where the 2023 holders aim to avoid a repeat of last season’s third-round exit.

Barnsley, meanwhile, suffered a 3-0 defeat to Stevenage at the weekend, their first league loss since the opening day. Despite this, Darrell Clarke’s side have made a strong start to their League One campaign and remain in contention for the play-off spots. In the EFL Cup, they have already impressed, defeating Wigan Athletic on penalties and pulling off a shock win over Sheffield United. This will be the first time the two sides have met since United knocked Barnsley out of this competition in the last 16 in 2009. Barnsley will be hoping for a better result this time, although United’s strength, even with a rotated squad, presents a formidable challenge.

Predicted Outcome

With Ten Hag expected to rotate heavily, Manchester United’s second-string side should still have the quality to dispatch Barnsley comfortably. We predict a 3-0 victory for Man United as they advance to the next round.