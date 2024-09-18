Manchester United 7-0 Barnsley: Four Things We Learned

Manchester United have comfortably secured their place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, thrashing League One side Barnsley 7-0 at Old Trafford. Marcus Rashford opened the scoring with a superb individual effort, while Antony added a first-half penalty. Alejandro Garnacho netted twice, Rashford grabbed his second, and Christian Eriksen sealed the rout with two late goals. Here are four key takeaways from United’s dominant performance.

Rashford’s Confidence Soars

Following an impressive showing against Southampton over the weekend, Marcus Rashford was once again handed a starting role by Erik ten Hag, this time leading the line as a striker. The English forward didn’t disappoint, scoring a brilliant solo goal by cutting inside from the right before rifling a shot into the top corner. Rashford’s second goal came in the second half after being set up by Garnacho, marking his third goal in two matches. After a slow start to the season, the hope is that Rashford’s recent form will reignite his confidence and drive him towards a much-needed resurgence.

Ugarte Impresses on Full Debut

Erik ten Hag opted to deploy both Manuel Ugarte and Casemiro in a dual pivot for the match, a departure from his usual single defensive midfielder setup. The pair worked well together, showing a marked improvement from United’s recent midfield performances, particularly in the tighter positioning and defensive coverage. While Kobbie Mainoo remained on the bench, Ugarte’s solid debut will give Ten Hag plenty to consider in future matches. The balance in midfield looked far more stable, providing a foundation that United have sorely missed in recent weeks.

Garnacho Continues Scoring Streak

Alejandro Garnacho’s hot form continued, as the Argentine winger took full advantage of his starting opportunity against Barnsley. He capitalised on a defensive error to poke home United’s third goal before finishing clinically for his second, slotting the ball into the corner for the fourth. Garnacho’s performances have given Ten Hag a welcome selection dilemma, especially with Amad Diallo also pushing for the right-wing spot. With Rashford seemingly nailed down on the left, Garnacho’s rise adds exciting competition to United’s attacking options.

Bayindir Enjoys Second Start

Altay Bayindir made just his second appearance for Manchester United, stepping in for André Onana, who was given a rare rest. The Turkish goalkeeper had a quiet night, facing little threat from Barnsley, but the clean sheet will undoubtedly boost his confidence as United’s backup option. Bayindir’s previous outing was in last year’s Carabao Cup clash against Newport County, and this latest performance serves as a reminder of his capabilities. While Onana remains the first-choice goalkeeper, Bayindir’s assured display provides comfort for Ten Hag should he be called upon again.