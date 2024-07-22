Antony To Stay At Man United, PSG Interested In Sancho

Embed from Getty Images

Antony Is Not Going Anywhere?

Erik Ten Hag has stayed on for another year at Manchester United, he got his contract extended for another season, too, and now two new signings have arrived at Old Trafford – Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro. But one of the manager’s first signings, Antony, is rumoured to be leaving out on loan, as the Red Devils are reportedly ready to do so, after his underwhelming two seaons.

The winger joined United back in 2022, when the club paid incredible 86 million pounds, signing him from Ajax on a five-year deal. But it turned out, the player was far from that evaluation in terms of his performances and the two years in Manchester have been tough for the Brazilian. That was particularly the case last season, when the 24-year-old proved to be one of the most disappointing signings in club’s history. His lacklustre performances have angered many fans and there are reports circulating United could be open to loaning him out if there was a club interested enough to pay for all of his salary during the loan. But now Antony’s agent has spoken since as he wanted to dismiss this talk.

Junior Pedroso, Antony’s agent, said he had seen the reports, but that the player’s only plan is Manchester United. Antony wants to stay and is focused on performing well at the club and he also said Antony already spoke about that with the club. Therefore, we will probably be seeing more of Antony at Man United, if he fights for his place in the team, that is.

Sancho Could Be Leaving For PSG?

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly nearing an agreement on personal terms with Jadon Sancho, as coach Luis Enrique seeks the final additions to his squad following Kylian Mbappe’s departure. The Ligue 1 champions have set their sights on the Manchester United forward, who recently rejoined the first-team after a highly publicised dispute with Erik ten Hag last September. The clash between Sancho and Ten Hag led to his exclusion from team facilities and removal from training and matches. This led to Sancho moving back to Borussia Dortmund on loan in the January transfer window. Although he showed glimpses of confidence, he wasn’t able to fully recapture his previous form.

During his stint in Germany, Sancho made 21 appearances, scoring three goals and providing three assists across all competitions. His final game for Dortmund was a 2-0 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League final, causing significant disappointment. Sancho’s performances in the semi-final against PSG reportedly drew the attention of club officials, who are now trying to negotiate a deal with United. The Premier League side appears open to discussions. Also, there is ano important fact that PSG are in urgent need of finding a replacement for Mbappe, although it will likely require multiple signings to fill the void left by the French star. According to Santi Aouna of Footmercato, Sancho is “extremely excited” about the potential move to PSG. However, with Sancho recently reconciling with Ten Hag, it remains uncertain whether Man United will approve a transfer at this juncture. Let’s wait and see.