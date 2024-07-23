Man United News: Offer For De Ligt Needs Improving, Casemiro To Stay

Manchester United’s initial offer for Matthijs de Ligt has been rejected by Bayern Munich for not meeting their valuation, according to the well-known German journalist Christian Falk. After weeks of pursuit, United submitted a €35 million (£29m) bid for the defender, which fell short of Bayern’s £42m asking price. United will need to raise their offer by approximately £13m to secure the Dutch international. Clearly, United did not want to go too high right away, but they will still want to get this deal done as soon as possible, so they can have their full squad prepare for new season on time.

Reports indicate that United have already agreed on personal terms with the Dutch defender, who is eager to reunite with his former Ajax coach Erik ten Hag and join the club’s ex-Ajax players, including Lisandro Martinez, Antony, and Andre Onana. INEOS has already strengthened United’s defence by signing Leny Yoro, one of Europe’s top-rated defensive prospects, expected to play a significant role despite being just 18. The injury crisis that troubled United’s defence last season has prompted the club to add more depth this time around. Additionally, the departures of Raphael Varane and Willy Kambwala have left Ten Hag with fewer defensive options for the upcoming season, so signing De Ligt seems like a sensible solution. The player still has a lot of upside, despite not having the best of times in his spells at Juventus and Bayern.

Casemiro Closer To Staying At Old Trafford

Casemiro seems set to remain at Manchester United this summer, despite the recent rumours of his potential exit. Sky Sports report that the interest from Saudi Arabia in Casemiro is cooling off. While the possibility of the former Real Madrid midfielder leaving isn’t completely off the table, it’s clear there is not much interest in the Brazilian midfielder. Casemiro had a rough season last year, which did little to boost his appeal to other clubs. Given his high wages, it is no surprise that clubs are steering clear. Many had hoped for a bid from the Saudi Pro League, but that seems unlikely now. The idea of Casemiro staying might not sit well with most fans. His performance last season was so poor that he was almost unrecognisable and many hoped he would be offloaded in the summer. Finding a club willing to take him was always going to be tough, and it appears that is exactly the case right now.

The Brazilian joined United at the age of 30 and was given a four-year contract, despite the fact he was already past his peak and Real Madrid were ready to move him on. Not only that, but United paid astonishing 70 million euros for a slowly aging, on-the-decline defensive midfielder, and it is no wonder now the club have a problem. Casemiro can not only stay for the 2024-25 season, but the one after that as well, while earning 350.000 pounds per week.